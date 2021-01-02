Obituary Notice: Kenny Kirkpatrick
Originally Published: January 2, 2021 7:15 p.m.
Kenny Kirkpatrick, age 65, was born Feb. 1, 1955, in Phoenix, Arizona, and passed away Dec. 27, 2020, in Mayer, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home in Prescott Valley, Arizona.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 26, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 27, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 29, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 2, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 30, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 2, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 28, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 28, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 29, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 27, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 14, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 21, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 13, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 22, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 22, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 24, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 21, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 24, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: