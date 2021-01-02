Obituary: Jean Nelson Phillips

Jean Nelson Phillips, 96, was born in her grandmother’s feather bed in Elgin, Illinois, on New Year’s Day, 1924, to Andrew and Elizabeth Nelson.

She married Melvin W. Phillips in 1944 and after the war they came out West to begin their lives together.

Her son, Pete, was born in Tacoma, Washington, and her daughter, Jan, in Prescott, Arizona. Jean considered herself to be a professional volunteer since arriving in Prescott in 1948 and will be remembered for her leadership and help in founding many local, state and national non-profit institutions each of which she continued to support throughout the years. She was also the corporate business manager for the medical Professional Building for 40 years.

Jean passed away from complications of COVID pneumonia on Dec. 23, 2020.

It was Jean’s vision to see a need, jump in, create a solution then move on to her next project, all the while supporting these entities she had brought to fruition. Many of them flourish still and among them are Yavapai College, including the YC Foundation and YC Scholarships, West Yavapai Guidance Clinic, Prescott Center for the Arts, Yavapai Regional Medical Center Foundation, Prescott Samaritan Village, Prescott Public Library and Yavapai County Traffic Survival School.

She has been called philanthropist, organizer, fundraiser, historian, poet, writer, supporter, artist and community activist. Her true legacy is that she gave of herself to help and enrich others’ lives.

Her optimistic view of life encouraged others to contribute of themselves. She will be remembered for her amazing energy, her quick wit and her guiding wisdom.

With a doctor husband, Jean was involved in the Arizona Medical Association and the Yavapai County Medical Auxiliary/Alliance. She was state president and historian until just a few years ago. Jean has many life time memberships in organizations she was happy to be active in. These included the Monday Club, P.E.O. Chapter O, Sharlot Hall, and the Phippen Museum.

Family, faith and friends were always close at hand. Among her hobbies were bridge, dancing, gardening, golf, reading and the arts.

She had a lifelong commitment to maintain a balance of contributions through areas of health, education, religion, fine arts, social service and human concerns including youth through old age. Jean was a member of the Prescott United Methodist Church for over 70 years, pitching in wherever she was needed.

She was the recipient of many honors throughout her life including the Chamber of Commerce “Citizen of the Year,” the Salvation Army “Other’s” award, Luke’s Men “People Who Care” award, and the 1998 Philanthropist of the Year. Prescott Area Leadership recognized Jean as the 2006 Woman of the Year.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Mel, of 52 years; and her son, Pete, who tragically died of vehicular failure in 1963. Two sisters preceded her in death, Shirley McNally of Elgin, Illinois, and Phyllis Thompson of Davison, Michigan. Jean is survived by her brother, William Nelson Meiser of West Branch, Michigan; daughter, Jan Phillips Jones of Prescott; grandson, Steve Mackey of Encinitas, California; granddaughter, Erica Mackey of Livingston, Montana; and five great granddaughters, Ava, Isabel, Roxanne, Ella and Fiona. She delighted in enjoying her family and being Gram the Great. Other survivors include numerous nieces and nephews.

Jean’s ashes will be interred in the Prescott United Methodist Church Columbarium and a Celebration of Life will be held later when people can safely gather. Her wish would be for people to give to a charity of their choice or to the Phillips Health Scholarship Fund (Yavapai College Foundation, 1100 E. Sheldon St., PMB 6904, Prescott, AZ 86301, or go to online memorial site, www.yc.edu/Jean).

Jean left behind a final Farewell poem that reads in part:

Please don’t cry because I’m gone;

I’d rather hear you sing

And share the joy within your heart

While life is everything.

So, thank you world and all good friends

For letting me be me

And joining in my flights of zest

In spite humility.

And now dear ones I say farewell

And wave a fond adieu.

Remember that I’m smiling

As I pass the torch to you.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.