OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Jan. 03
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Frank Nugent

Frank A. Nugent

Frank A. Nugent

Originally Published: January 2, 2021 8:30 p.m.

After a long and happy life, Frank Nugent passed away on Dec. 10, 2020.

Frank received a Master’s degree in Social Work and was a licensed diplomate in Clinical Social Work. He served at the VA in Long Beach, California, and in Prescott, Phoenix, and Tucson. Frank’s big heart led him to be active in developing community resources, helping veterans, advocating for social justice, and he was especially active in hospice care. He founded and directed the Hospice of Prescott in 1981, which was the first hospice in northern Arizona. This was a completely volunteer hospice program until it was affiliated with YRMC in 1988 and later was Medicare approved. Frank was also involved in founding the AZ State Hospice Organization. Frank’s tireless efforts to help create a better world led him to be involved in several local organizations focused on helping others.

Frank is survived by his wife, Lynn; and three children, Scott Wulf-Nugent (Jennifer) of Arizona, Margo Levine (Ira) of Montana, and William Hicks (Todd) of California; as well as two grandchildren, Daisy and Sage Wulf-Nugent.

Frank will forever live on in the hearts of his loved ones and in the positive changes he brought to the community and the world. Frank’s kind, joyful and laughing spirit will always be remembered.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Hospice helps clients, families deal with final days
Obituary: James (Jim) Nugent
Obituary: Glady Echeverria Miller
Suddenly snowy Prescott Wednesday
Obituary: Frank Melluzzo

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries