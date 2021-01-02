OFFERS
Obituary: Diane Carey Huffman

Diane Carey Huffman

Diane Carey Huffman

Originally Published: January 2, 2021 8:05 p.m.

Diane Carey Huffman passed away on Dec. 24, 2020, at the age of 88. She was born on Aug. 16, 1932, to Effie and George Carey in Solomons, Maryland. Diane Louise was the youngest of four children, Annetta, Carmen, Dick.

Growing up the daughter of a Waterman, she enjoyed sunrises on the Chesapeake Bay and sunsets overlooking the Patuxent River. Island life included soft-shelled blue crab, heaping plates of Miss Effie’s crab cakes, fishing and miles of rowing to visit friends.

Diane graduated from Western Maryland College (McDaniel College) and taught Biology at Hampstead High School in Carroll County, Maryland. She married George Huffman in 1957 and together they relocated from Annapolis, to Phoenix, in 1959. After her daughters were both off to college, she returned to work as a receptionist at the neighborhood Arizona Country Club, from which she retired.

Diane loved bowling, reading, playing cards, singing and playing handbells in the Creighton United Methodist Church choirs. She was noted for her quick-witted one liners even in church plays. Diane was always ready for an adventure or road trip to enjoy nature’s beauty.

Diane is survived by her daughters, Kim (David) Keogh and Valerie Huffman. She was very proud of her “Bonus” grandchildren, Captain Cody Keogh and Lieutenant Carly Keogh. Diane was preceded in death by her husband, George Huffman.

In memory of Diane, donations may be made to Prescott United Methodist Church and Calvert Marine Museum.

Due to the current pandemic, a celebration of life may be held at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory (Prescott Valley). Please visit www.ruffner.wakelin.com to sign the online guest-book and share a memory with family.

Information provided by survivors.

