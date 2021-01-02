Obituary: David Lawrence McCormack

David Lawrence McCormack, 88, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away on Dec. 25, 2020. He passed away in Good Samaritan Nursing Home due to complications from COVID-19 virus. David was born in Springfield, Vermont, to Ernest LeRoy McCormack and Florence Austin Holt.

David was married to Lorraine Eleanor Williams for 60 years, who preceded David in passing in 2011. They had four children, Linda M. Roby, who also preceded David in passing. He is survived by David E. McCormack, of Alabama, Stephen L. McCormack, of Vermont, Stephen’s wife, Michelle, and Diane L. McCormack­Murphy, Prescott Valley; 11 grandchildren and four great grandchildren, and many friends.

There will be no memorial services at this time. A gathering in remembrance of “Latigo Dave’s” multi-talented life will be pending the current pandemic. To be announced at a later date. For more information, please contact his daughter Diane at artemistar.432@yahoo.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by survivors.