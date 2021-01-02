Obituary: David Cleveland Holbrook

On Dec. 15, 2020, David Cleveland Holbrook was promoted to Heaven after 77 years here on earth. David was born to Al and Marion Holbrook in Worcester, Massachusetts, in 1943. After spending the first few years of his life in the Washington, D.C. area, his family moved to Westborough, Massachusetts, where he graduated from high school in 1961. He then attended Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania, majoring in Music Education and minoring in Math.

In the college band, he met the love of his life, Judy Staebler, a Math Ed. major. After graduating in 1965, they were married and spent the summer on a cross-country honeymoon trip in his parent’s station wagon.

During that trip they spent some time in Arizona and vowed to return and make it their home as soon as they could. They began their teaching careers in Leonardtown, Massachusetts, where they had their first child, Dean.

David soon found a teaching position in Camp Verde, so they packed up their family and moved cross-country. During their time in the Verde Valley they had two more children, Joyce and Bruce.

Then in 1973, David’s dream position came open — it was an elementary instrumental music position in Prescott. They moved into a house on Park Avenue that would be the family home for the next 44 years, and soon had their fourth child, Ruth, to fill out their family.

For the first part of his career in Prescott, David taught instrumental music in all five of the Prescott elementary schools, passing along his love for music to young students as he helped them learn to play an instrument. When the elementary instrumental music program was eliminated by the district as a cost-cutting measure, David was disappointed, but he regrouped and moved to Prescott Mile High Middle School, where he taught music, math, and computers.

He retired after 30 years in Prescott but continued to teach part-time for the next 12 years at a number of different schools, including Yavapai College. Throughout the 40-plus years he spent teaching, he touched many generations of students who have fond memories of Mr. Holbrook.

David was an active member of Prescott’s musical community, playing trumpet, conducting, and singing in a wide variety of community and church groups. He shared music with his wife, his kids and grandkids (all of whom played instruments), and numerous friends. He encouraged and mentored others that he played and sang with to enjoy the beauty and inspiration of music. He will be remembered as a humble, gentle and kind man of God with a ready smile and a fun, albeit corny, sense of humor.

David is survived by his wife of 55.5 years, Judy; his four children, Dean (Leslie), Joyce (David) Hennek, Bruce (Diana) and Ruth (Matt) Blake; his six grandchildren, Timothy, Alauna, David, Alison, Toby and Abigail; and his brother, Allen; and sister, Elizabeth (Jim) Moran in Massachusetts.

We will miss him, but we are happy that he is now in Heaven using his talents as a part of the trumpet chorus while enjoying a new and perfect body.

The family plans a Celebration of Life memorial service at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in David’s name to the Prescott Pops Symphony’s Educational Outreach Program, http://www/prescottpops.com/.

Information provided by survivors.