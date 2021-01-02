OFFERS
Arizona starts new year with 2-day high of COVID-19 cases

Staff and wire reports
Originally Published: January 2, 2021 10:53 a.m.

On the second day of the new year, Arizona reported nearly 8,900 additional known COVID-19 cases, giving the state a two-day pandemic high for new cases.

Added to the 10,060 cases reported Friday, Jan. 1, the 8,883 cases reported Saturday produced a two-day total of 18,943. The state's previous two-day high was 17,649 on Dec. 13-14.

The statewide overall tally of cases since the pandemic began now stands at 539,150.

Arizona also reported 46 deaths on Saturday, increasing the pandemic's total to 9,061.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Arizona had the second-worst COVID-19 diagnosis rate over the past week, behind only California. The diagnosis rate is calculating by dividing the state’s population by the number of new cases over the past week.

Hospital occupancy has surged during December due to the outbreak, and hospitals statewide remain nearly full, with only 7% of all inpatient beds available and not in use, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard.

There were 4,484 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Friday, down from the pandemic-high record of 4,564 on Wednesday, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. COVID-19 patients were in three of every five intensive care beds statewide and about half of all hospital inpatient beds.

The crush of COVID-19 patients has caused some hospitals in the state, including metro Phoenix and Tucson areas and Yavapai County, to suspend elective surgeries. Some, such as those in Phoenix, have resorted to turning away patients being transported by ambulance or being transferred from other hospitals while still accepting walk-patients needing emergency care.

Hospital officials also have said the crush of COVID-19 patients may force imposition of triage protocols that the state could order to help hospitals decide how to decide which patients gets access to limited resources.

YAVAPAI COUNTY

Locally, 11,678 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic - up 148 Saturday morning. Yavapai County has also seen 221 deaths, with none added to the total today.

The rate of fatalities, per 100,000 population, is at 95.10; and the total percent positive rate is 10.7% locally.

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 928-583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID Info: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• County COVID-19 Data, Testing Sites, School & Business Guidelines & Resources at www.yavapai.us/chs.

• New ADHS website for Healthy Kids, Open Schools at https://azdhs.gov/healthyschools.

• COVID-19 information en español at https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19.

