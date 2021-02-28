OFFERS
Arizona reports 1,075 new COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths

By Associated Press
Originally Published: February 28, 2021 10:35 a.m.

Health officials in Arizona on Sunday reported 1,075 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths as the state's death toll from the recently slowing coronavirus outbreak approached 16,000.

The latest figures reported by the state Department of Health Services increased Arizona's pandemic totals to 816,782 confirmed cases and 15,980.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

According to the state's coronavirus dashboard, the number of confirmed or suspected COVID-19 inpatients in the state's hospitals decreased to 1,251 on Saturday, the fewest since Nov. 8.

Meanwhile, the number of ICU beds used by COVID-19 patients stood at 402 which is the fewest since Nov. 17.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported Saturday that Arizona was tied for fifth in the nation for COVID-19 deaths per capita over the last seven days and fell from 17th to 18th in cases. The state led the nation in both categories at times in January.

