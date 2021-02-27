World War II POW Peter Marshall turns 100
World War II United States Navy veteran and a former Prisoner of War (POW) Peter Marshall celebrated his 100th birthday at the Prescott VA on Sunday, Feb. 21, where he is now a patient.
The Patriot Guard Riders paid tribute and there was a flyover by a Native Air helicopter to honor Marshall.
Prescott VA staff helped arrange the celebration that his daughter, Beverly Doyle, hoped to host as a drive-by event at their home.
He also has a daughter, Cynthia Hopkins, in Oregon, as well as grandchildren and great-granchildren.
Some 200 students at Glassford Hill Middle School in Prescott Valley sent hand-decorated cards; the Daughters of the American Revolution presented him with a handmade blanket and hat and Prescott VA staff arranged to bring him outside to view the flyover and provided him with a birthday cake.
In 2017, Marshall’s memoir “1368 Days” was published about his time in captivity. In it, Marshall described his time in a Japanese work camp and the friendships that helped him stay alive. He later had to undergo surgery to remove a portion of his lung due to tuberculosis.
“It was an amazing event and we are happy his family was able to be part of his special day,” VA Public Information Officer Mary Dillinger said.
- Need2Know: Iron Springs Cafe closes; Wendy’s coming to Prescott; Nick’s to remain open after car crashes into storefront
- Body of missing California woman recovered at Grand Canyon
- PANT Task Force arrests suspected major meth dealer in Prescott
- Motorcyclist and passenger killed after colliding with motorhome on Iron Springs Road; causes 6 hour closure
- Spectrum, YRMC vaccine sites plan to reopen next week
- 2 Prescott water main breaks cause service outage for residents
- Prescott eliminates use of PVC pipe for water mains
- Unexpected career venture for new PUSD board member proves no learning is ever wasted
- Police: Man ignites homemade bomb to evade Prescott Valley PD; car catches fire after suspect hits tree
- Health officials report 51 new COVID-19 cases in Yavapai County; update on school benchmarks, coronavirus mutations
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 11, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 30, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 9, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 28, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 28, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 31, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 1, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 12, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 1, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 31, 2021
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: