World War II POW Peter Marshall turns 100

World War II United States Navy veteran and a former Prisoner of War (POW) Peter Marshall celebrated his 100th birthday at the Prescott VA on Sunday, Feb. 21, where he is now a patient.

The Patriot Guard Riders paid tribute and there was a flyover by a Native Air helicopter to honor Marshall.

Prescott VA staff helped arrange the celebration that his daughter, Beverly Doyle, hoped to host as a drive-by event at their home.

He also has a daughter, Cynthia Hopkins, in Oregon, as well as grandchildren and great-granchildren.

Some 200 students at Glassford Hill Middle School in Prescott Valley sent hand-decorated cards; the Daughters of the American Revolution presented him with a handmade blanket and hat and Prescott VA staff arranged to bring him outside to view the flyover and provided him with a birthday cake.

In 2017, Marshall’s memoir “1368 Days” was published about his time in captivity. In it, Marshall described his time in a Japanese work camp and the friendships that helped him stay alive. He later had to undergo surgery to remove a portion of his lung due to tuberculosis.

“It was an amazing event and we are happy his family was able to be part of his special day,” VA Public Information Officer Mary Dillinger said.