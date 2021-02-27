Prescott Valley PD searches for stolen vehicle, asks public for help

The Prescott Valley Police Department announced in a news release this week that it is searching for a stolen silver 1998 Honda CRV, similar to the vehicle that appears in the photo accompanying this story.

The vehicle was stolen from the 8600 block of East Spouse Drive in Prescott Valley on Monday, Feb. 22.

Prescott Valley PD is asking for the public’s help in locating this vehicle.

If you have any information on the location of this car, please call the police department’s non-emergency number at 928-772-9267 or Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.