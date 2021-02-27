OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Feb. 27
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott Valley PD animal control officers rescue potbelly pig named ‘Petunia’

Petunia, a potbelly pig, was living in a less-than-luxurious environment and in dire need of medical attention. The Prescott Valley Police Department announced in a news release that Animal Control officers (ACO) Tim Yogerst and Helen stepped up just in the nick of time. (PVPD/Courtesy)

Petunia, a potbelly pig, was living in a less-than-luxurious environment and in dire need of medical attention. The Prescott Valley Police Department announced in a news release that Animal Control officers (ACO) Tim Yogerst and Helen stepped up just in the nick of time. (PVPD/Courtesy)

Originally Published: February 27, 2021 4:44 p.m.

The Prescott Valley Police Department announced in a news release that Animal Control officers (ACO) Tim Yogerst and Helen stepped up just in the nick of time to rescue a neglected and very obese potbelly pig named Petunia.

Petunia was living in a less-than-luxurious environment and in dire need of medical attention. Prescott Valley Police ACOs were called to investigate a loose dog who ran home upon which time the hefty potbelly was discovered.

Potbelly pigs are illegal within town limits and upon investigation, ACOs discovered the pen where Petunia was residing. Petunia’s owners were given five days to rehome the neglected animal.

Five days later, the owners surrendered Petunia and she has been rehomed to a nearby pig rescue, Pearl’s Piggy Rescue, in Chino Valley.

Petunia is now being treated for her medical issues and has been placed on a piggy’s weight watchers’ diet.

“Thanks to our ACOs for doing a thorough investigation and helping Petunia to live her life out in hog heaven,” the news release stated.

Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries