Prescott Valley PD animal control officers rescue potbelly pig named ‘Petunia’

The Prescott Valley Police Department announced in a news release that Animal Control officers (ACO) Tim Yogerst and Helen stepped up just in the nick of time to rescue a neglected and very obese potbelly pig named Petunia.

Petunia was living in a less-than-luxurious environment and in dire need of medical attention. Prescott Valley Police ACOs were called to investigate a loose dog who ran home upon which time the hefty potbelly was discovered.

Potbelly pigs are illegal within town limits and upon investigation, ACOs discovered the pen where Petunia was residing. Petunia’s owners were given five days to rehome the neglected animal.

Five days later, the owners surrendered Petunia and she has been rehomed to a nearby pig rescue, Pearl’s Piggy Rescue, in Chino Valley.

Petunia is now being treated for her medical issues and has been placed on a piggy’s weight watchers’ diet.

“Thanks to our ACOs for doing a thorough investigation and helping Petunia to live her life out in hog heaven,” the news release stated.

Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.