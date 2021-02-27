Prescott Valley PD animal control officers rescue potbelly pig named ‘Petunia’
The Prescott Valley Police Department announced in a news release that Animal Control officers (ACO) Tim Yogerst and Helen stepped up just in the nick of time to rescue a neglected and very obese potbelly pig named Petunia.
Petunia was living in a less-than-luxurious environment and in dire need of medical attention. Prescott Valley Police ACOs were called to investigate a loose dog who ran home upon which time the hefty potbelly was discovered.
Potbelly pigs are illegal within town limits and upon investigation, ACOs discovered the pen where Petunia was residing. Petunia’s owners were given five days to rehome the neglected animal.
Five days later, the owners surrendered Petunia and she has been rehomed to a nearby pig rescue, Pearl’s Piggy Rescue, in Chino Valley.
Petunia is now being treated for her medical issues and has been placed on a piggy’s weight watchers’ diet.
“Thanks to our ACOs for doing a thorough investigation and helping Petunia to live her life out in hog heaven,” the news release stated.
Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.
- Need2Know: Iron Springs Cafe closes; Wendy’s coming to Prescott; Nick’s to remain open after car crashes into storefront
- Body of missing California woman recovered at Grand Canyon
- PANT Task Force arrests suspected major meth dealer in Prescott
- Motorcyclist and passenger killed after colliding with motorhome on Iron Springs Road; causes 6 hour closure
- Spectrum, YRMC vaccine sites plan to reopen next week
- 2 Prescott water main breaks cause service outage for residents
- Prescott eliminates use of PVC pipe for water mains
- Unexpected career venture for new PUSD board member proves no learning is ever wasted
- Police: Man ignites homemade bomb to evade Prescott Valley PD; car catches fire after suspect hits tree
- Health officials report 51 new COVID-19 cases in Yavapai County; update on school benchmarks, coronavirus mutations
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 11, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 30, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 9, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 28, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 28, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 31, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 1, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 12, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 1, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 31, 2021
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: