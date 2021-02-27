Obituary Notice: James H. Ryan
Originally Published: February 27, 2021 6:05 p.m.
James H. Ryan, age 77, of Dewey, Arizona, was born April 30, 1943 in Somerset. Pennsylvania and passed away February 22, 2021.
Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home of Prescott Valley, Arizona.
