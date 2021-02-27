OFFERS
Obituary: Michael Davis Rasar

Originally Published: February 27, 2021 6:35 p.m.

Michael Davis Rasar 3/18/43 – 1/29/21 Entered into Heaven with both of his daughters by his side and was undoubtedly greeted by Jesus and his youngest daughter, Shelli Anne.

Mike was very proud of his daughters and our country! He enlisted in the US ARMY at the young age of 18. He served in the Vietnam War. When he returned home, he went to work at Mountain Bell in Phoenix. He became a supervisor and was well respected for his leadership and work ethic. In 1981, he retired at the young age of 40 and purchased his dream cabin in Prescott, AZ. In 1985, he and his wife, Patti, purchased the downtown restaurant, Michael’s Soup and Sandwich. The restaurant became a successful family endeavor for many years.

Mike was also an Usher at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He was a faithful man who made going to church with his family a weekly event.

Mike was a volunteer at the Prescott Community Cupboard (food bank). He was in charge of weighing and bagging the rice and beans for those in need. He did that faithfully until his illness took its toll.

Mike is survived by his daughters, Missy Rubio (Phil), Diana Rasar (Xavier), along with his two granddaughters, Morgan (Kyle) and Madison. He has one great-granddaughter, Easton Bay (due to Covid he wasn’t allowed to ever meet). He is also survived by his sisters, Laura (Bob) Deutsch and Patti (Denny) Luebbert along with their children. He also had a best friend of 60+ years, Bill Strauss. His ex-wife, Patti (Don) Toothman was a friend to Mike in the past few years and visited him multiple times in the hospital. His very dear friend, Fran Hirsch, meant the world to him in the past 15+ years.

Mike had many other loves and hobbies. One love was his 1967 Pontiac GTO which he bought brand new. He loved dogs more than most people, the Chicago Bears, playing pool, working out at Champions gym in Prescott, and playing poker with his family. Of course, he loved Budweiser too!

Mike was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s approximately 10 years ago. For the last 5 years, he lived at the Northern Arizona Veterans Administration Hospital. The care and love he received from all the staff was the ABSOLUTE best! The family is extremely grateful for all of them!

Mike was preceded in death by his youngest daughter, Shelli Rasar-Lemons (3 years ago) and his mom, Dorothy (Hugh) Eaton from Glendale, AZ. Due to Covid, we will be having private ceremony at the Prescott Veterans Cemetery with full military honors.

Mike was unbelievably loved, respected, and was a very honest man! He will be missed so much! Rest in peace, Dad! We will see you soon…

Information provided by the family.

