Obituary: John Seidel

John Seidel and Gertrude

John Seidel and Gertrude

Originally Published: February 27, 2021 6:30 p.m.

John Seidel passed away at Palm Valley Care Center in Goodyear, Arizona on November 27, 2020.

John was born on February 27, 1930 in Perry, Iowa to John and Jesse Seidel. He grew up in Scranton, Iowa and worked at the local dairy. John had one daughter from an earlier marriage in Iowa.

John enlisted in the United States Marine Corp during the Korean war and served aboard the USS Boxer (CV-21).

After returning home, John worked for Goodyear Aerospace in Litchfield Park, Arizona. While working at Goodyear, he met the love of his life, Gertrude whom he married in 1961. John and Gertrude moved to Prescott in the early 1960’s and John worked for the U.S. Forest Service.

In later years, John and Gertrude owned and operated a service cleaning medical offices in Prescott.

John retired in 2000. His last years were spent in the Phoenix area. John loved his family, home and church. John and Gertrude enjoyed walking in nature on the lovely trails in the Prescott area.

He enjoyed hobbies, crafts and ongoing fix it projects.

John is preceded in death by Gertrude, who passed away in 2009; his parents and his sister, Mary. John and Gertrude are resting peacefully at Prescott National Cemetery. Hampton Funeral Home provided final arrangements. In lieu of services, I am certain that John would love your prayers and continuing acts of kindness to one another.

Information provided by the family.

