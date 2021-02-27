OFFERS
Obituary: Cynthia (Cindy) Lou Feuerriegel

Originally Published: February 27, 2021 6:40 p.m.

Cynthia (Cindy) Lou Feuerriegel, 73, passed away February 17, 2021 in Prescott Valley, AZ. She was born on April 17, 1947 in Dayton, Ohio where, as a baby, she was adopted by Harold and Patty Sorensen and moved to Phoenix, AZ. Cindy spent her developmental years in Phoenix and graduated from West Phoenix High School in 1964. She subsequently married and raised a family while living in various locales to include Germany, Phoenix, Albuquerque, Nashville and Dewey.

Cynthia spent 40 years in dentistry serving as a dental assistant, 8 years of which were spent here in Prescott Valley. Cindy’s bright smile and engaging personality always brought warmth to the hearts of people she met. She loved crafting, dancing and celebrating Christmas. She worshiped at the First Congregational Church in Prescott and was an active member in the bell choir. Most of all, Cindy loved meeting people. She was a dear friend to many and always strove to be a friend to all.

Cindy loved and cherished all her family members. She is survived by her husband, John; her sister, Wendy of Godfrey, IL; son, Brian Woodward of Nashville, TN; daughters; Nancy Daniel of Nashville, TN and Kristin Cowles of Bakersfield, CA; five grandchildren and by her best friend from childhood, Julia Watson­Frandsen of Prescott. Cindy will be inurned at the Prescott National Cemetery.

Services will be conducted at the Sunrise Funeral Home Chapel in Prescott Valley at 1:00 p.m., on March 9, 2021.

A donation to your favorite charity or religious institution in honor of Cindy is requested in lieu of flowers.

