Longtime Prescott teacher Kelly Cordes retiring

Prescott High School alum teacher Kelly Cordes is a “legend,” a “one-of-a-kind” educator who a student in his class history class said never fails to impart humor and storytelling with his lessons.

Sophomore Alexa Lopez said she and her classmates always leave wiser, and happier, than when they arrived.

“No matter what, he’ll make you smile,” Alexa declared of the 33-year PUSD educator she dubbed her “favorite teacher,” who will retire at the end of the school year. Cordes, 66, has taught in Arizona for 39 years.

The accolades for Cordes are many — be it Superintendent Joe Howard, his colleague and Social Studies Department Chairman Brenda Lee to past students and athletes he taught and coached.

In 2019, a “Rising Star” senior Nicholas Robishaw selected Cordes as the “Distinguished Educator” who made the most influence on his high school years. At the banquet honoring those students and faculty members, Robishaw said Cordes’ taught him far more than just American history. He said Cordes taught him how to be “a better person.”

For much of his PUSD career, Cordes’ taught at what was Granite Mountain Middle School. There he headed up the school’s annual geography bee.

In 2001, student Paul Ruffner, who is blind, won the local and state championship and earned a place in the final 10 in the national championships in Washington, D.C. Cordes’ recalled the pride he felt watching Paul perform on stage. During a preliminary round, in the rear of a darkened auditorium, he chatted with someone about the gifted students in the competition. When the lights turned on, Cordes discovered he was speaking to the competition host, Jeopardy! icon Alex Trebek, who died in November.

One of 15 still living fourth-generation Arizonans — born in Nebraska but raised in Prescott where he attended pre-school through the high school where he is known as a proud Badger scholar/athlete — Cordes said he always knew he would be an educator/coach as that is his family’s legacy. His father, Cal Cordes, remains a beloved PUSD educator and coach. His son who followed his footsteps in many ways said of six children in that family four of them became educators — so it’s always been in his blood.

As for his choice to teach history, Cordes his family’s journey — Cordes’ Junction is their namesake — and a fascination with the stories and lives of those who paved the way for future generations across the nation, state and local communities proved a natural path to follow. He and his wife, Tusanne, together have a combination of five adult children, his two sons and her three daughters, and 12 grandchildren.

“I’m a storyteller,” said Cordes who is a regular guest speaker at area civic organizations.

In a lesson this week, Cordes was talking to students about famous black Americans, and played the music of such greats as Louis Armstrong and Ray Charles, noting they were the inspiration of a musician they might find more familiar: Stevie Wonder. Then he switched into the Versailles Treaty and President Woodrow Wilson — Cordes’ able to connect the impact of that history to now.

Asked if COVID influenced his decision to retire, Cordes admits it may have played a minor role. In truth, though, he said he planned to join his wife, Tusanne, a three-decade Humboldt Unified School District educator, in retirement when he reached his qualifying age.

Yet as he steps away he will not be idle.

Cordes said he intends to write a general history of Prescott, one for which he already has an outline. He’ll, too, be a regular for Badger events because he still bleeds “Badger” blue, say those who know him best.

He admits it is odd to think that next year will be the first in 62 “that a Cordes has not been a teacher or administrator in this district.”

“Kelly is such a part of PUSD, as much as anyone I’ve ever known,” Howard said of a man who has echoed his father’s influence. Prescott High School’s baseball field is named for Cal Cordes.

“We’re going to keep our hooks in him,” Howard said. “He can retire but he’ll always be part of what we do.”

Cordes’ shares a similar affection for his PUSD family, colleagues and hundreds of students and athletes alike.

“You don’t get rich in teaching, but you get rich relationship wise,” Cordes said.

Lee said she will miss most Kelly’s always fascinating “stories” and upbeat personality.

She said she looks forward to his big bold voice strolling down the hall pronouncing his now well-known mantra: “I’m living the dream.”

“Kelly is a diamond,” she declared.