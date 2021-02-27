FBI searches for suspected serial bank robber in Arizona
The FBI is looking for whoever is responsible for robbing multiple banks in metropolitan Phoenix.
The agency has referred to the suspect as the Piggy Bank Bandit because he or she left with rolls of coins from one of the robberies.
The first robbery happened in December at a U.S. Bank branch in Tempe. The FBI believes the same person robbed five other banks in Mesa, Gilbert and Phoenix, with the latest two on Friday afternoon.
Photos released by the FBI show a person wearing a face covering, black-rimmed glasses and a beanie or hat. Officials say the person also appears to have a tattoo on the left side of the neck and sometimes carried a backpack.
The FBI said the person approached a teller during each of the robberies with a demand note that implies they have a weapon. Each time, the teller complied.
No injuries have been reported.
Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call the FBI's Phoenix office at 623-466-1999 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You can also submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.
