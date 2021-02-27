OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Feb. 27
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

‘Draws for Paws’ underway to help animals in need

United Animal Friends of Prescott is scheduled to host the “Draws for Paws” drawing, with 400 tickets available to help raise money for UAF and their provided services. (UAF/Courtesy)

United Animal Friends of Prescott is scheduled to host the “Draws for Paws” drawing, with 400 tickets available to help raise money for UAF and their provided services. (UAF/Courtesy)

Originally Published: February 27, 2021 4:34 p.m.

COVID-19 has forced United Animal Friends (UAF) to cancel many of its signature events in the last year, but the Draws for Paws drawing is in full swing, according to a news release.

Only 400 tickets will be sold for a chance to win one of four cash prizes. This means each ticket has a one in 100 chance to win $2,500, $1,000, $1,000 or $500.

Tickets can be purchased for $25 each at unitedanimalfriends.org under the donations tab. The drawing will occur when 400 tickets are sold and winners will be contacted by phone or email.

All proceeds from this fundraiser will go to benefiting animals in need.

The mission of UAF is to provide rescue programs and services to animals and those who care for them. Among the many services are the Foster/Adopt Program for rescued cats and dogs, the Emergency Medical Program for pets in need of critical veterinary care, and the Pet Food Bank, which serves hungry pets of qualified families.

For more information about UAF or to view dogs and cats who are ready to be adopted, visit their website at unitedanimalfriends.org.

Information provided by the United Animal Friends.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries