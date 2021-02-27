‘Draws for Paws’ underway to help animals in need
COVID-19 has forced United Animal Friends (UAF) to cancel many of its signature events in the last year, but the Draws for Paws drawing is in full swing, according to a news release.
Only 400 tickets will be sold for a chance to win one of four cash prizes. This means each ticket has a one in 100 chance to win $2,500, $1,000, $1,000 or $500.
Tickets can be purchased for $25 each at unitedanimalfriends.org under the donations tab. The drawing will occur when 400 tickets are sold and winners will be contacted by phone or email.
All proceeds from this fundraiser will go to benefiting animals in need.
The mission of UAF is to provide rescue programs and services to animals and those who care for them. Among the many services are the Foster/Adopt Program for rescued cats and dogs, the Emergency Medical Program for pets in need of critical veterinary care, and the Pet Food Bank, which serves hungry pets of qualified families.
For more information about UAF or to view dogs and cats who are ready to be adopted, visit their website at unitedanimalfriends.org.
Information provided by the United Animal Friends.
