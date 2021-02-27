Chino Valley nightly road closure begins Feb. 28, ends March 6

The intersection of East Road 2 North and North Road 1 East will be closed for the installation of new power poles by Arizona Public Service (APS) beginning at 9 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 28, and ending at 5 a.m. on Saturday, March 6.

The road closures will only occur nightly between the hours of 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and reopened daily throughout the duration of the project.

Drivers are asked to obey traffic control devices, signage, and flaggers. Use caution around construction personnel and equipment. Please use alternate routes and allow for extra travel time as delays are to be expected.

For any questions, please contact the Town of Chino Valley Public Works Department at 928-636-7140.

Information provided by the Town of Chino Valley.