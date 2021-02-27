Chino Valley nightly road closure begins Feb. 28, ends March 6
Nightly road closure expected at E Road 2 North, N Road 1 East intersection
The intersection of East Road 2 North and North Road 1 East will be closed for the installation of new power poles by Arizona Public Service (APS) beginning at 9 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 28, and ending at 5 a.m. on Saturday, March 6.
The road closures will only occur nightly between the hours of 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and reopened daily throughout the duration of the project.
Drivers are asked to obey traffic control devices, signage, and flaggers. Use caution around construction personnel and equipment. Please use alternate routes and allow for extra travel time as delays are to be expected.
For any questions, please contact the Town of Chino Valley Public Works Department at 928-636-7140.
Information provided by the Town of Chino Valley.
- Need2Know: Iron Springs Cafe closes; Wendy’s coming to Prescott; Nick’s to remain open after car crashes into storefront
- Body of missing California woman recovered at Grand Canyon
- PANT Task Force arrests suspected major meth dealer in Prescott
- Motorcyclist and passenger killed after colliding with motorhome on Iron Springs Road; causes 6 hour closure
- Spectrum, YRMC vaccine sites plan to reopen next week
- 2 Prescott water main breaks cause service outage for residents
- Prescott eliminates use of PVC pipe for water mains
- Unexpected career venture for new PUSD board member proves no learning is ever wasted
- Police: Man ignites homemade bomb to evade Prescott Valley PD; car catches fire after suspect hits tree
- Health officials report 51 new COVID-19 cases in Yavapai County; update on school benchmarks, coronavirus mutations
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 11, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 30, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 9, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 28, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 28, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 31, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 1, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 12, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 1, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 31, 2021
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: