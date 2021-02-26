YCSO asking for public's help locating 'vulnerable adult' missing from Mayer area

UPDATE: The young woman mentioned in this report has been located and is safe. The name and photo in this post have been removed by the publisher.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office officials are searching for a missing woman last seen south of the Dewey-Humboldt area in the 13000 block of Central Avenue in Mayer, Arizona.

The 34-year-old woman was last seen on foot wearing a white sweater with maroon sweatpants and two braids.

She has black hair and brown eyes, is 5 foot 3 inches tall and weights 140 pounds.

Authorities say she is a “vulnerable adult” and are asking the public to contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information by calling 928-771-3260.