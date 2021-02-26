Arizona reports 1,621 additional COVID-19 cases, 83 deaths

Arizona reported 1,621 additional COVID-19 cases and 83 deaths on Friday as the number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations continued to drop.

According to the state's coronavirus dashboard, 1,354 COVID-19 patients occupied inpatient beds on Thursday, down from the pandemic high of 5,082 on Jan. 11.

Data from The COVID Tracking Project indicated seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases and daily deaths both dropped in the past two weeks.

The rolling average of daily new cases dropped from nearly 2,759 on Feb. 11 to about 1,530 on Thursday and the rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 130 to about 90 during the same period.

Arizona has reported 814,528 cases and 15,897 deaths since the pandemic began.

YAVAPAI COUNTY

Yavapai County reported 33 new COVID-19 cases overnight, according to a press release from Yavapai County Community Health Services Friday, Feb. 26.

Since the start of the pandemic, the county has tested 101,636 residents for COVID-19 with 17,509 positive cases, 7,606 recovered, and 457 deaths. Thus far, 58,695 doses of vaccine have been administered.

YRMC is caring for 26 COVID-19 patients, 19 on the West campus, and seven on the East campus. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports four COVID patients and the Prescott VA has no COVID patients.

VACCINE PODS UPDATE

Spectrum Healthcare’s Vaccine Stations Points of Distribution (PODs) are now operating at normal hours. The Findlay Toyota Event Center is operating seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Verde Valley Christian Church in Cottonwood is open 8 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The YRMC POD at the old Sears building at Prescott Gateway Mall is operating seven days a week 8 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. Currently, second doses have been the priority, with first dose appointments reopening beginning March 15.

Check the YCCHS Vaccine Information page at https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine for updates.

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) has added a new tool to its website, a vaccine eligibility checker. The tool lets you enter your age group and has a select list of occupations to choose from to see if you are eligible. Visit https://www.azdhs.gov.

PHARMACY PROGRAM

To increase access to vaccinations across the United States, the CDC launched the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination, a collaboration between the federal government, states and territories, and 21 national pharmacy partners and independent pharmacy networks. You can find a list of the retail pharmacies in each state that will be receiving vaccine through this program online at www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/retail-pharmacy-program/participating-pharmacies.html. The list is specific to the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program; some states have engaged additional pharmacies directly to assist with vaccination efforts.

In Yavapai County, YCCHS confirmed that currently Fry’s, Albertson’s, Safeway and two Walgreens are administering vaccine when they have the supply. This information can be found on the YCCHS Vaccine Information page along with the links at https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

The pharmacies participating in Yavapai County are also listed on ADHS’s Vaccine Finder page at azhealth.gov/findvaccine or call 1-844-542-8201 to get more assistance.

Note: There are only eight CVS pharmacies in Arizona receiving vaccine so far, but none are located in Yavapai County.

In other developments:

— Dignity Health-Yavapai Regional Medical Center announced Thursday it was beginning to to lift its ban on non-emergency elective surgeries and to relax its ban on visitation at its Prescott and Prescott Valley hospitals..

The restrictions were put in place last November due to a spike in COVID-19 patients, but the surge has since slowed.

— With the outbreak easing, the Flagstaff Unified School District has approved a phased return to hybrid in-person instruction after spring break, the Arizona Daily Sun reported.

Under the board's 4-1 decision, staff will return March 8 and students in preschool, kindergarten, first, second, third, sixth, ninth and 12th grades will return to five-day in-person learning the week of March 22. Remaining students will return the following week.

Families can decide whether to send students back to class on campus,. Those who don't will still be able to access their classes online.

