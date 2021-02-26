OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Feb. 26
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona reports 1,621 additional COVID-19 cases, 83 deaths
State adds new vaccine eligibility checker tool to its website

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

AP and Staff Report
Originally Published: February 26, 2021 1:44 p.m.

Arizona reported 1,621 additional COVID-19 cases and 83 deaths on Friday as the number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations continued to drop.

According to the state's coronavirus dashboard, 1,354 COVID-19 patients occupied inpatient beds on Thursday, down from the pandemic high of 5,082 on Jan. 11.

Data from The COVID Tracking Project indicated seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases and daily deaths both dropped in the past two weeks.

The rolling average of daily new cases dropped from nearly 2,759 on Feb. 11 to about 1,530 on Thursday and the rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 130 to about 90 during the same period.

Arizona has reported 814,528 cases and 15,897 deaths since the pandemic began.

YAVAPAI COUNTY

Yavapai County reported 33 new COVID-19 cases overnight, according to a press release from Yavapai County Community Health Services Friday, Feb. 26.

Since the start of the pandemic, the county has tested 101,636 residents for COVID-19 with 17,509 positive cases, 7,606 recovered, and 457 deaths. Thus far, 58,695 doses of vaccine have been administered.

YRMC is caring for 26 COVID-19 patients, 19 on the West campus, and seven on the East campus. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports four COVID patients and the Prescott VA has no COVID patients.

VACCINE PODS UPDATE

Spectrum Healthcare’s Vaccine Stations Points of Distribution (PODs) are now operating at normal hours. The Findlay Toyota Event Center is operating seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Verde Valley Christian Church in Cottonwood is open 8 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The YRMC POD at the old Sears building at Prescott Gateway Mall is operating seven days a week 8 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. Currently, second doses have been the priority, with first dose appointments reopening beginning March 15.

Check the YCCHS Vaccine Information page at https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine for updates.

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) has added a new tool to its website, a vaccine eligibility checker. The tool lets you enter your age group and has a select list of occupations to choose from to see if you are eligible. Visit https://www.azdhs.gov.

PHARMACY PROGRAM

To increase access to vaccinations across the United States, the CDC launched the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination, a collaboration between the federal government, states and territories, and 21 national pharmacy partners and independent pharmacy networks. You can find a list of the retail pharmacies in each state that will be receiving vaccine through this program online at www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/retail-pharmacy-program/participating-pharmacies.html. The list is specific to the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program; some states have engaged additional pharmacies directly to assist with vaccination efforts.

In Yavapai County, YCCHS confirmed that currently Fry’s, Albertson’s, Safeway and two Walgreens are administering vaccine when they have the supply. This information can be found on the YCCHS Vaccine Information page along with the links at https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

The pharmacies participating in Yavapai County are also listed on ADHS’s Vaccine Finder page at azhealth.gov/findvaccine or call 1-844-542-8201 to get more assistance.

Note: There are only eight CVS pharmacies in Arizona receiving vaccine so far, but none are located in Yavapai County.

photo

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight or since the county's last report. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

In other developments:

— Dignity Health-Yavapai Regional Medical Center announced Thursday it was beginning to to lift its ban on non-emergency elective surgeries and to relax its ban on visitation at its Prescott and Prescott Valley hospitals..

The restrictions were put in place last November due to a spike in COVID-19 patients, but the surge has since slowed.

— With the outbreak easing, the Flagstaff Unified School District has approved a phased return to hybrid in-person instruction after spring break, the Arizona Daily Sun reported.

Under the board's 4-1 decision, staff will return March 8 and students in preschool, kindergarten, first, second, third, sixth, ninth and 12th grades will return to five-day in-person learning the week of March 22. Remaining students will return the following week.

Families can decide whether to send students back to class on campus,. Those who don't will still be able to access their classes online.

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County COVID-19 vaccine information, visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID-19 Info: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 928-583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

County creates online waiting list form to help streamline COVID-19 vaccination process
Arizona's Medicaid agency approves payment for rides to vaccine appointments
Vaccine Update: Yavapai County started with limited supply
Arizona pandemic toll tops 12,000 deaths, over 700,000 cases
220 additional COVID-19 cases, 9 more confirmed deaths reported in Yavapai County overnight
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries