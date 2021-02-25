OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Feb. 26
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Clyde “Max” Shook

Clyde “Max” Shook

Clyde “Max” Shook

Originally Published: February 25, 2021 8:20 p.m.

Clyde “Max” Shook 16 Nov 1951 – 16 Feb 2021 Born in Oakland, CA, adopted, and moved to Buckeye, AZ where his parents owned a ranch. Married his high school sweetheart, Kristine, Sept. 1, 1974, graduated from Arizona State University, 1980, where he received a commission in the US Air Force.

Max is preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Willie Shook and Geneva Irene Shook (Branson). He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Kristine Marie Shook (Nielsen); brother, Willie “Lloyd” Shook and sister-in-law, Machelle Shook (Sell) of Surprise, AZ, and many in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews and grand-nieces, great-grand-nephews and great-grand-nieces.

Max had a 30+-year career with the US Air Force, retired 2011.

Kristine and he moved to Prescott, AZ and bought their forever home.

Services to be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday Feb. 27, 2021, at Heritage Memorial Mortuary, 131 Grove Avenue, Prescott, Arizona 86301. In Lieu of flowers, donate to the Arizona Heart Association.

Max is to be interred at Prescott National Cemetery during a small private ceremony.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Kristine Lois Johnson Wilber
Obituary: Cynthia Kaye Clevenger
Obituary: Thomas Harlan Hall
Obituary: Eli L. Markovich
Obituary: John Manocchio

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries