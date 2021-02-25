Obituary: Clyde “Max” Shook

Clyde “Max” Shook 16 Nov 1951 – 16 Feb 2021 Born in Oakland, CA, adopted, and moved to Buckeye, AZ where his parents owned a ranch. Married his high school sweetheart, Kristine, Sept. 1, 1974, graduated from Arizona State University, 1980, where he received a commission in the US Air Force.

Max is preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Willie Shook and Geneva Irene Shook (Branson). He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Kristine Marie Shook (Nielsen); brother, Willie “Lloyd” Shook and sister-in-law, Machelle Shook (Sell) of Surprise, AZ, and many in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews and grand-nieces, great-grand-nephews and great-grand-nieces.

Max had a 30+-year career with the US Air Force, retired 2011.

Kristine and he moved to Prescott, AZ and bought their forever home.

Services to be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday Feb. 27, 2021, at Heritage Memorial Mortuary, 131 Grove Avenue, Prescott, Arizona 86301. In Lieu of flowers, donate to the Arizona Heart Association.

Max is to be interred at Prescott National Cemetery during a small private ceremony.