Arizona Serve hosting ‘Senior Care Drive’ in March

Fri, Feb. 26
Originally Published: February 25, 2021 8:13 p.m.

Arizona Serve, an AmeriCorps program of Prescott College, is holding an Senior Care Drive in honor of AmeriCorps Week to benefit the homebound elderly in the quad-city area during the month of March, and is in need of community support, according to a news release.

AmeriCorps Week is a chance to highlight the role National Service participants play in the Quad Cities and throughout the country.

It is a chance for Arizona Serve to highlight the civic engagement of the more than 30 members that serve in nonprofit organizations and government entities.

It is also a time for those members to mobilize the greater community.

Arizona Serve is currently seeking donations of playing cards, puzzles, large print books, magazines, crafting kits, yarn, crosswords, nail care products and stationery.

Along with these types of donations, community members are encouraged to make cards and personalized notes as standalone donations or to accompany other contributions. All collected items will go to Yavapai County Community Health Services, local nursing homes and hospice facilities that Arizona Serve is in the process of identifying, according to a news release.

“If you can write a letter, you can make a difference in someone’s life locally,” Mona Stephens, AmeriCorps Program Coordinator of Arizona Serve said. “I’m excited that, together, we can collectively brighten the days of our communities' most isolated members by showing them we all are thinking of them.”

Donations can be dropped off at the Arizona Serve offices located at 308 Grove Ave. in Prescott.

For more information about this drive or other ways to give back, year round, visit Arizonaserve.org or contact Stephens at 602-759-0011.

Information provided by Arizona Serve.

