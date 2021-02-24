Obituary Notice: Richard Valger
Originally Published: February 24, 2021 7:38 p.m.
Richard Valger was born June 21, 1946 in Mayer, Arizona and passed away February 15, 2021 in Mayer.
Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.
