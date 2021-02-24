Obituary Notice: Clifford J. Palmer
Originally Published: February 24, 2021 7:53 p.m.
Clifford J. Palmer, age 94, was born on October 5, 1926 in Lambertville, New Jersey and passed away on February 15, 2021 in Prescott, Arizona.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home of Prescott Valley, Arizona.
