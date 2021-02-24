Obituary: Lynn C. Fink
Lynn C. Fink, age 82, formerly residing in Fridley, Minnesota, Pine City, Minnesota and Evanston, Illinois, was born July 2, 1938, and passed on Feb. 19, 2021. Our family sadly lost our Mother from Liver Cancer.
Lynn worked at Wells Fargo in Minnesota for over 20 years plus and retired 6 years ago moving to Prescott, Arizona, with her husband, John W.
Survived by son, David Fink and his wife, Teri Fink; their son, Dylan John Fink, Lynn’s only grandchild and her two nieces, Liz Stone and Jennifer Tallman (Stone).
Lynn was one of the kindest people, she loved everyone and wanted everyone to be happy. We will miss her in so many ways with her positive attitude and her smiling face with the big beautiful blues eyes — Fly with the Birds.
Information provided by the family.
- Need2Know: Iron Springs Cafe closes; Wendy’s coming to Prescott; Nick’s to remain open after car crashes into storefront
- PANT Task Force arrests suspected major meth dealer in Prescott
- Spectrum, YRMC vaccine sites plan to reopen next week
- Appointments at local vaccination sites rescheduled due to vaccine shipment delays
- Health officials report 51 new COVID-19 cases in Yavapai County; update on school benchmarks, coronavirus mutations
- Arizona in Brief: Remains of Arizona woman ID’d; Murder suspect died in prison
- Unexpected career venture for new PUSD board member proves no learning is ever wasted
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 18, 2021
- Police: Man ignites homemade bomb to evade Prescott Valley PD; car catches fire after suspect hits tree
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 19, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 11, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 30, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 9, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 28, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 28, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 31, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 1, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 27, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 12, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 1, 2021
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: