Obituary: Lynn C. Fink

Lynn C. Fink, age 82, formerly residing in Fridley, Minnesota, Pine City, Minnesota and Evanston, Illinois, was born July 2, 1938, and passed on Feb. 19, 2021. Our family sadly lost our Mother from Liver Cancer.

Lynn worked at Wells Fargo in Minnesota for over 20 years plus and retired 6 years ago moving to Prescott, Arizona, with her husband, John W.

Survived by son, David Fink and his wife, Teri Fink; their son, Dylan John Fink, Lynn’s only grandchild and her two nieces, Liz Stone and Jennifer Tallman (Stone).

Lynn was one of the kindest people, she loved everyone and wanted everyone to be happy. We will miss her in so many ways with her positive attitude and her smiling face with the big beautiful blues eyes — Fly with the Birds.

