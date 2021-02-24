OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Feb. 24
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Lynn C. Fink

Lynn C. Fink

Lynn C. Fink

Originally Published: February 24, 2021 8:05 p.m.

Lynn C. Fink, age 82, formerly residing in Fridley, Minnesota, Pine City, Minnesota and Evanston, Illinois, was born July 2, 1938, and passed on Feb. 19, 2021. Our family sadly lost our Mother from Liver Cancer.

Lynn worked at Wells Fargo in Minnesota for over 20 years plus and retired 6 years ago moving to Prescott, Arizona, with her husband, John W.

Survived by son, David Fink and his wife, Teri Fink; their son, Dylan John Fink, Lynn’s only grandchild and her two nieces, Liz Stone and Jennifer Tallman (Stone).

Lynn was one of the kindest people, she loved everyone and wanted everyone to be happy. We will miss her in so many ways with her positive attitude and her smiling face with the big beautiful blues eyes — Fly with the Birds.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary Notice: Peter Lupescu
Obituary: Mary Lou McCarthy
Obituary: Dorothy Zabriskie
Obituary: Dorothy Zabriskie
Obituary: Dolores M. Martinez

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries