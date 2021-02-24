OFFERS
Obituary: Dolores M. Martinez

Dolores M. Martinez

Originally Published: February 24, 2021 7:54 p.m.

Dolores M. Martinez of Prescott Valley, Arizona, was born on June 4, 1921, to Juan and Luz H. Monreal in Jerome, Arizona, and passed away on Feb. 15, 2021, at the age of 99 years young at her home in Prescott Valley, with her son, Richard Garcia by her side.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Juan Lee and Luz H. Monreal; and her husband, Mickie M.; son, Frankie Garcia; and grandson, Ronnie Garcia. She is survived by her loving son, Richard Garcia; her loving brothers, John H. Monreal and Max Monreal; her grandchildren, Arlene Canepa, Frank (Anthony) Garcia, Christina (KiKi) Garcia, Tanya Garcia and Crystal Garcia; great-grandchildren, Adriene, Lydia, Andre, Sumer, Frank A., Frank R., Robert, Ashley, and Desiree; and her great great-grandchildren.

Dolores was a wonderful woman who would open her doors for everyone that needed her help. She married at a young age and loved life as well as her lord and savior.

Please continue to honor Dolores with also loving your family’s because this is where real love is, forgive the wrongs and hold on to the good times from this day forth and don’t be afraid to tell someone you love them today.

Memorial Service and Rosary at Sunrise Funeral Chapel, 8167 E. Highway 69 Prescott Valley, Feb. 26, 2021, 9 to 10:30 a.m., then an 11 a.m. Mass at St. Germaine Catholic Church, 7997 E. Dana Drive, Prescott Valley, then burial at Heritage Memorial Park in Dewey.

RIP now and fly with wings of eagles, see you in Heaven.

