COVID-19 'long haulers' can struggle with debilitating symptoms

Most people who have COVID-19 recover completely within a few weeks. But for some patients, the symptoms can persist for months and damage their lungs, heart and brain, which increases the risk of long-term health problems.

According to the Mayo Clinic, these 'Long Haulers' who suffer from lingering COVID-19 symptoms are often older people and people with numerous serious medical conditions. But even young, otherwise healthy people can feel unwell for weeks to months after infection.

This condition has been called post-COVID-19 syndrome or "long COVID-19."

"The most common signs and symptoms that linger over time include: fatigue, shortness of breath, cough, joint pain, chest pain," the Mayo Clinic explains on its website, mayoclinic.org. "Other long-term signs and symptoms may include: muscle pain or headache, fast or pounding heartbeat, loss of smell or taste, memory, concentration or sleep problems, rash, or hair loss."

Health care experts acknowledge that there are still many unknowns about how COVID-19 will affect people over time. While most people recover quickly, researchers recommend that doctors closely monitor people who have had COVID-19 to see how their organs are functioning after recovery.

"The potentially long-lasting problems from COVID-19 make it even more important to reduce the spread of the disease by following precautions such as wearing masks, avoiding crowds, and keeping hands clean," the Mayo Clinic recommends.

VACCINE ADMINISTRATION

According to a Feb. 24, news release from Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS), Arizona has administered over 1.5 million doses of vaccine, with 15.5% of the state’s population vaccinated with the first dose.

Yavapai County has administered nearly 52,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine to date, with 45,871 first doses, and 7,456 second doses.

VACCINE PODS

With the arrival of weather-delayed vaccine doses, Spectrum Healthcare’s Vaccination Stations and YRMC’s point of dispensing (PODs) are operating at full capacity, YCCHS stated in the release. Appointments canceled last week for both Spectrum and YRMC PODs have been rebooked as listed on the YCCHS Vaccine Information page, www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

Spectrum now has a call center at 928-414-8884. Most appointments this week and next are for second doses with the possibility of appointments opening as more vaccine is delivered, so check the website.

YAVAPAI COUNTY

Yavapai County reported 25 new COVID-19 cases overnight.

Since the start of the pandemic, the county has tested 101,139 residents for COVID-19 with 17,422 positive cases, 7,606 recovered, and 449 deaths. YCCHS is continuing to cross reference cases for duplicates, YCCHS said.

YRMC is caring for 25 COVID-19 patients, 17 on the West campus, and eight on the East campus. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports four COVID patients and the Prescott VA has no COVID patients.

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County COVID-19 vaccine information, visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID-19 Info: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 928-583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home.