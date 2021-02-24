Church News: Week of Feb. 25, 2021

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Mountain Reformed Church has services each Sunday at 9:15 and 10:30 a.m. at the Prescott Valley Library Auditorium. On Feb. 28, we will have special music by our Sanctuary Choir, Mezzo Soprano Mary Bowers and Violinist Wendy White. Pastor Joseph Place will present a message from Mark 8:31-38. http://www.mountainreformed.org.

has services each Sunday at 9:15 and 10:30 a.m. at the Prescott Valley Library Auditorium. On Feb. 28, we will have special music by our Sanctuary Choir, Mezzo Soprano Mary Bowers and Violinist Wendy White. Pastor Joseph Place will present a message from Mark 8:31-38. http://www.mountainreformed.org. Solid Rock Christian Fellowship — Join us in-person/online at 8:45/10:30 (masks required). Pastor Matt teaches “Trust in God Who Holds the Future” (Daniel 7). Are you anxious about the future? Daniel tells us God knows the future and directs it. See how a sovereign God brings peace even with present/future turmoil.

— Join us in-person/online at 8:45/10:30 (masks required). Pastor Matt teaches “Trust in God Who Holds the Future” (Daniel 7). Are you anxious about the future? Daniel tells us God knows the future and directs it. See how a sovereign God brings peace even with present/future turmoil. Trinity Lutheran Church , 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. Service time: 10 a.m. Traditional/Sanctuary — Special Service this Sunday only! 928-772-8845 Lenten Service Time: Wednesdays, 4 p.m./Sanctuary. Please come join us: everyone is welcome!

, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. Service time: 10 a.m. Traditional/Sanctuary — Special Service this Sunday only! 928-772-8845 Lenten Service Time: Wednesdays, 4 p.m./Sanctuary. Please come join us: everyone is welcome! Chino Valley United Methodist Church services the 2nd Sunday in Lent, Feb. 28. 10 a.m. online at www.chinovalleyumc.org; 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at 735 E. Road 1 South, Chino Valley. Face coverings required. Pastor Bob’s message: “Blessed Are The Peacemakers.” Scripture: Matthew 5:9. All are welcome!

services the 2nd Sunday in Lent, Feb. 28. 10 a.m. online at www.chinovalleyumc.org; 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at 735 E. Road 1 South, Chino Valley. Face coverings required. Pastor Bob’s message: “Blessed Are The Peacemakers.” Scripture: Matthew 5:9. All are welcome! Unity of Prescott — Our Sunday services are currently online only: www.unityprescott.org. Rev. Richard Rogers’ message on Sunday, Feb. 28, is “I Am The Way.” We envision a world joyfully transformed through spiritual awakening.

— Our Sunday services are currently online only: www.unityprescott.org. Rev. Richard Rogers’ message on Sunday, Feb. 28, is “I Am The Way.” We envision a world joyfully transformed through spiritual awakening. Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets in Prescott online at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 28. Visit www.prescottuu.org to join. Rev. Patty Willis asks what gifts do we need to make a Beloved Community?

meets in Prescott online at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 28. Visit www.prescottuu.org to join. Rev. Patty Willis asks what gifts do we need to make a Beloved Community? “My first sermon.” Join Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 11 a.m. Feb. 28. PUUF Lay Minister Jerry Matiatos tries his hand at writing a sermon. The topic will be discovered through the writing process. Jerry will appreciate all feedback. Zoom: PUUF.net — click Sunday Services — scroll down to link.

at 11 a.m. Feb. 28. PUUF Lay Minister Jerry Matiatos tries his hand at writing a sermon. The topic will be discovered through the writing process. Jerry will appreciate all feedback. Zoom: PUUF.net — click Sunday Services — scroll down to link. “Because God Has Remembered Trust Him” Feb. 28 at Saving Grace LCMS , 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. savinggracelutherancvaz.org. 928-636-9533. 10 a.m. Sunday Worship; 11:30 a.m. “Closer Look” at today’s lessons and fellowship; Tuesday, 4 p.m. “Is Genesis History?” Wednesday, 4 p.m. Lenten Worship: “Return from Betrayal.” CDC recommendations followed.

, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. savinggracelutherancvaz.org. 928-636-9533. 10 a.m. Sunday Worship; 11:30 a.m. “Closer Look” at today’s lessons and fellowship; Tuesday, 4 p.m. “Is Genesis History?” Wednesday, 4 p.m. Lenten Worship: “Return from Betrayal.” CDC recommendations followed. Alliance Bible Church , 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. We are open! You are welcome! Kids Ministries! Sunday service is at 9:30 a.m. Pastor John’s message will be “What to Do With our Golden Calf Part 2.” Special guest Jeff Singfiel will join us from Kosovo! 928-776-1549, live-stream: www.abcprescott.com.

, 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. We are open! You are welcome! Kids Ministries! Sunday service is at 9:30 a.m. Pastor John’s message will be “What to Do With our Golden Calf Part 2.” Special guest Jeff Singfiel will join us from Kosovo! 928-776-1549, live-stream: www.abcprescott.com. Purim [Feb. 25-28] sweets to share. Beit Torah , www.onetorah.org, meets online with others for Shushan Purim: masked, costumed, hidden, doing good, unrecognized! Free: 5781 calendars and 100% cotton masks available upon request. Call for links, details. Consultations, Torah discussions by phone, online, email and poste. 928-237-0390, 227-0582, ansheitorah@cableone.net. Safety first!

, www.onetorah.org, meets online with others for Shushan Purim: masked, costumed, hidden, doing good, unrecognized! Free: 5781 calendars and 100% cotton masks available upon request. Call for links, details. Consultations, Torah discussions by phone, online, email and poste. 928-237-0390, 227-0582, ansheitorah@cableone.net. Safety first! St. Luke’s Episcopal Church continues online services starting at 5:30 p.m. Fridays. Visit www.slecp.org for information/Epistle. “Love God and to love our neighbor,” share with those around you the Word of God, add to their lives in order to live a Holy Lent. Our Food Pantry continues to serve everyone.

continues online services starting at 5:30 p.m. Fridays. Visit www.slecp.org for information/Epistle. “Love God and to love our neighbor,” share with those around you the Word of God, add to their lives in order to live a Holy Lent. Our Food Pantry continues to serve everyone. Countryside Chapel , 9766 E. Highway 69, Prescott Valley, remains open. Join at 6 p.m. Fridays for our study in Revelation and 10 a.m. Sundays for our regular service. We are also live streaming at www.ccpvaz.com. We are a non-denominational church and love our community.

, 9766 E. Highway 69, Prescott Valley, remains open. Join at 6 p.m. Fridays for our study in Revelation and 10 a.m. Sundays for our regular service. We are also live streaming at www.ccpvaz.com. We are a non-denominational church and love our community. Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott . Join us for our Purim Celebration Thursday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Shabbat services take place Friday, Feb. 26, at 5 p.m. (Zoom). Please contact us if you have a child interested in attending religious school. Call 928-708-0018 or email office@brithshalom-az.org for more information.

. Join us for our Purim Celebration Thursday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Shabbat services take place Friday, Feb. 26, at 5 p.m. (Zoom). Please contact us if you have a child interested in attending religious school. Call 928-708-0018 or email office@brithshalom-az.org for more information. The Center for Spiritual Living , an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Services currently streamed online only at https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or CSL Prescott on YouTube; Meditation at 10:10 followed by Service featuring inspiring local musicians at 10:30.

, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Services currently streamed online only at https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or CSL Prescott on YouTube; Meditation at 10:10 followed by Service featuring inspiring local musicians at 10:30. Heights Church is open, and Sunday gatherings are happening online and in person. We’re excited to come together as we find the purpose we have been created for. Join us Sunday, in-person at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. or online at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Visit heightschurch.com for more information.

is open, and Sunday gatherings are happening online and in person. We’re excited to come together as we find the purpose we have been created for. Join us Sunday, in-person at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. or online at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Visit heightschurch.com for more information. St. Luke Ebony Christian Church , 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey, serves a diverse population. We welcome everyone to come and worship with us as we exalt our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise and worship. Sunday service is at 11:30 a.m.

, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey, serves a diverse population. We welcome everyone to come and worship with us as we exalt our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise and worship. Sunday service is at 11:30 a.m. Yahshua Mayim Chayim Ministry (YMCM) is the Sacred Name, Hebraic Roots, Torah Observant Congregation in Northern Arizona proclaiming biblical truth, as it was taught by Yahshua and His disciples. YMCM obeys and teaches the Commandments of Yahweh and Yahshua Ha Mashiach. Pastor Jun Francke, 928-277-7215, http://ymcm.org/contact-us/.

(YMCM) is the Sacred Name, Hebraic Roots, Torah Observant Congregation in Northern Arizona proclaiming biblical truth, as it was taught by Yahshua and His disciples. YMCM obeys and teaches the Commandments of Yahweh and Yahshua Ha Mashiach. Pastor Jun Francke, 928-277-7215, http://ymcm.org/contact-us/. Firm Foundation Bible Church offers great expository preaching Sundays at 10 a.m. Youth group Wednesdays at 6 p.m. and adult bible study Wednesdays at 7. Find us at 8933 Florentine Road, Prescott Valley, and firmfoundationpv.org.

offers great expository preaching Sundays at 10 a.m. Youth group Wednesdays at 6 p.m. and adult bible study Wednesdays at 7. Find us at 8933 Florentine Road, Prescott Valley, and firmfoundationpv.org. Prescott United Methodist Church , 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott. Live-streaming worship on Facebook, Saturdays at 5 p.m., Sundays at 9 and 10:30 a.m., Prayer time weekdays at 2 p.m., Slow Spanish Devotionals on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/prescottumc/videos. 928-778-1950.

, 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott. Live-streaming worship on Facebook, Saturdays at 5 p.m., Sundays at 9 and 10:30 a.m., Prayer time weekdays at 2 p.m., Slow Spanish Devotionals on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/prescottumc/videos. 928-778-1950. Living Waters Church , 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and Kids’ Church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and Kids’ Church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media. Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Parish Weekend Masses: Saturday Vigil, 5 p.m.; Sunday, 7 a.m.; 9 a.m. (live streamed); 11 a.m.; 1 p.m. (Spanish); 5 p.m. Social distancing and masks are required. Confessions: Monday, 11 a.m. to noon; Wednesday, 6 to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 3 to 4 p.m. 9 a.m. Mass is live streamed on Facebook and www.sacredheartprescott.com. 928-445-3141.

Weekend Masses: Saturday Vigil, 5 p.m.; Sunday, 7 a.m.; 9 a.m. (live streamed); 11 a.m.; 1 p.m. (Spanish); 5 p.m. Social distancing and masks are required. Confessions: Monday, 11 a.m. to noon; Wednesday, 6 to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 3 to 4 p.m. 9 a.m. Mass is live streamed on Facebook and www.sacredheartprescott.com. 928-445-3141. Christian Science Society , 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott. Sunday services and Sunday School are at 10 a.m. Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome!

, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott. Sunday services and Sunday School are at 10 a.m. Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome! Pleasant Valley Church of Christ , 2820 Willow Creek Road, Prescott, invites you to attend our worship service on Sundays at 11 a.m. and Bible studies Sundays at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. We have no creed but Christ. 928-771-1218.

, 2820 Willow Creek Road, Prescott, invites you to attend our worship service on Sundays at 11 a.m. and Bible studies Sundays at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. We have no creed but Christ. 928-771-1218. First Congregational Church , 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, continues to worship virtually. Recorded worship services are available on the church website, fccprescott.org. Weekly Bible Study and fellowship gatherings are held on Zoom. For details, please call the church office at 928-455-4555.

, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, continues to worship virtually. Recorded worship services are available on the church website, fccprescott.org. Weekly Bible Study and fellowship gatherings are held on Zoom. For details, please call the church office at 928-455-4555. Trinity Presbyterian Church has many small groups actively meeting on Zoom. Please check www.aztrinitypres.org to find a group that meets your interests and needs and instructions for joining. You can also find links to online worship along with worship bulletins filled with lots of information!

has many small groups actively meeting on Zoom. Please check www.aztrinitypres.org to find a group that meets your interests and needs and instructions for joining. You can also find links to online worship along with worship bulletins filled with lots of information! Prescott Nazarene — A place you can belong. A place to worship, grow and serve Christ. Newly added second service, providing safe distancing. Worship Sundays, at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on campus. Following health and safety guidelines as posted at www.prescottnazarene.com. Live-streaming worship is always available on our website.

— A place you can belong. A place to worship, grow and serve Christ. Newly added second service, providing safe distancing. Worship Sundays, at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on campus. Following health and safety guidelines as posted at www.prescottnazarene.com. Live-streaming worship is always available on our website. American Lutheran Church services are traditional at 8 and 10:30 a.m. and contemporary at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Child care and Sunday School are available at 10:30 a.m. All services are by reservation only. Call Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fridays 9 a.m. to noon at 928-445-4348.

services are traditional at 8 and 10:30 a.m. and contemporary at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Child care and Sunday School are available at 10:30 a.m. All services are by reservation only. Call Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fridays 9 a.m. to noon at 928-445-4348. The Word Of Faith — at Living Faith Church, Prescott Valley, www.LivingFaith.co (not .com), is currently holding livestream services Sunday mornings at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m.; also on Facebook.com/livingfaithchurchprescottvalley. Join us for a full worship set and Sr. Pastor Randy Vanesian’s message. 928-775-3025.