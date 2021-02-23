OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Feb. 23
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Yavapai County granted $3.28M from feds to help with pandemic response
Lab testing, COVID-19 variant sequencing results, among priorities for money

Health professionals from Yavapai Regional Medical Center administer COVID-19 tests in May 2020. Yavapai County Community Health Services has received $3.28 million to help strengthen lab testing, including increased variant sequencing of lab results. (Jesse Bertel/Courier, file)

Health professionals from Yavapai Regional Medical Center administer COVID-19 tests in May 2020. Yavapai County Community Health Services has received $3.28 million to help strengthen lab testing, including increased variant sequencing of lab results. (Jesse Bertel/Courier, file)

mugshot photo
By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: February 23, 2021 8:51 p.m.

Yavapai County Community Health Services Leslie Horton is used to COVID-19 surprises – just not many good ones.

So she was delighted to find out the county is receiving $3.28 million of what is known as a federal Epidemiology Lab Capacity grant.

Back in the summer, Horton said her department received just over $2 million that will extend through February of 2022. This grant is to extend another year beyond.

This new grant will “allow us to do a variety of things, including strengthening lab testing, including increased variant sequencing of lab results,” Horton said.” She said the Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood is already sending some of its lab results for that brand of test.

This new pot of money – a total of $100 million to the state’s counties - will also be able to help provide additional resources to the county’s Epidemiologist Stephen Everett, Horton said.

Through the first round of dollars, Everett will be getting an assistant and additional health educator. With these new dollars, the department hopes to also be able to add more contract tracers or individuals to assist with reporting the data needed to enhance analysis of the virus in this area, Horton said.

She said the funds will enable better surveillance and reporting on specific health data, both geographic and demographic information. Lab data is critical to the investigation of viral spread as well as response, prevention and offering more COVID tests that can then be compared with the variant strains of this virus, she said.

What Horton said she also pleases her with this infusion of dollars is that it will enable small departments like theirs to increase their workforce capacity, including hiring additional nurses and epidemiology experts that can then also assist the county’s health partners with testing that is still key to coping with this pandemic.

The one thing these funds cannot be used for is anything related to vaccination, Horton said.

The county has received about $1.6 million in separate federal funds to assist with support for the mass vaccination sites now operated by both Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott and Spectrum Health Care in Prescott Valley. Those dollars are to also help sustain those efforts over the course of the next year, she noted.

Even with vaccinations now becoming more prevalent for more people, with hopes that broadens even more as spring and summer arrive, Horton said it is still important to identify new cases and finding out what is working best on local levels to control spread.

In the next week, Horton said her department leaders will be assessing how to budget these dollars based on most pressing needs.

“We are excited for the funding,” Horton said.

The whole COVID operation over the last year has required yeoman efforts on this county and other county health departments, with the department also responsible for managing 35 other grants to financially support their other ongoing operations, Horton said.

The annual budget for the department typically is about $7 million, with the extra pandemic funds almost doubling that amount, Horton said.

“It’s great we can sustain the efforts now in place for our epidemiology lab capacity for another year and a half up to two years,” she said.

After all the struggles attached to quelling this virus, Horton was clear this is a much-needed, much appreciated “surprise.”

Follow Nanci Hutson on Twitter @HutsonNanci. Reach her at 928-444-3333 ext. 2041.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Health officials report 51 new COVID-19 cases in Yavapai County; update on school benchmarks, coronavirus mutations
US rushes to catch up in the race to detect mutant viruses
Yavapai County epidemiologist finds COVID-19 formidable foe, yet believes it can be tamed if not conquered
Yavapai County sees 230 additional COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths over weekend
Prescott-area schools to deep clean, take coronavirus precautions
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries