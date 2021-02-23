Obituary: Geraldine Marie Meyer

Geraldine Marie Meyer, 82 years, of Prescott, Arizona was born in Russell, Kansas, on January 15, 1939 to Albert and Mary Hlad, and passed away on February 14, 2021 in Prescott, Arizona.

Geraldine graduated as Valedictorian from Sylvan Grove High School, attended Faith Baptist Bible College and Commercial Extension School of Commerce. Throughout her career, she was a secretary for Mutual of Omaha, Eastman Kodak, Nebraska State College-Kearney, and Proctor and Gamble, retiring in 2002. She enjoyed, reading, singing and playing organ and piano.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Mary Hlad, and brother, Ed Hlad. She is survived by her husband, Dr. John Meyer; her sons, Dr. David Meyer and Roger Meyer; her daughter, Karen Kelly; her grandchildren, John Paul Kelly, Jessica Fadel, James Kelly, Grant Meyer, Gabby Meyer, Gavin Meyer and Garin Meyer; her great-grandchildren, Isaiah and Keegan Kelly; her brother, Ron Hlad, and sister Alene Thompson.

Services were held on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Grace Church, Chino Valley. the family requests donations to United Indian Mission 6429 West Maryland Ave., Glendale, Arizona 85301.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.