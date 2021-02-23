Editorial: A lift for local businesses still fighting the waves of the pandemic

Many of our local businesses have felt the economic impacts of the pandemic. While some business owners have been able to sufficiently modify their operations to find a balance, others — because of their particular products, services or circumstances — are still trying to navigate through this unprecedented economic storm.

These are our friends and neighbors who have put their hearts, souls and often their life savings into their businesses. Their shops not only represent their livelihoods, but also their hopes and dreams for the future, and even the legacies of their families.

The Daily Courier is encouraging area consumers to shop locally and provide hometown support by purchasing goods and services from our family-owned small businesses.

In Arizona, it is estimated that about 1,066,000 workers are employed at small businesses, which amounts to nearly 44% of all Arizona workers. Rural communities like ours are often even more dependent on small businesses for employment. But sadly, we’ve all seen the toll the response to the pandemic has taken on many of our favorite shops and restaurants. Some areas have been more affected than others, but there are too many doors closing, dreams dashed and jobs lost.

For our part, we have launched a Courier Cares initiative called the Business Lift Photo Box. It’s a free notice we are providing to local businesses who can use a lift in visibility.

If you are a local business owner still fighting the waves of the pandemic, use our online form at dcourier.com/businesslift to send us a photo and caption about your available products and services. We’ll share it with the community by publishing your information in The Daily Courier and on dCourier.com, which averages 2.5 million page views a month.

If business owners have questions about this free service, email msmith@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2023. See qualifying information at dcourier.com/businesslift.