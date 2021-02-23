OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Feb. 23
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Editorial: A lift for local businesses still fighting the waves of the pandemic
Free online promotion available for local business owners

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: February 23, 2021 7:39 p.m.

Many of our local businesses have felt the economic impacts of the pandemic. While some business owners have been able to sufficiently modify their operations to find a balance, others — because of their particular products, services or circumstances — are still trying to navigate through this unprecedented economic storm.

These are our friends and neighbors who have put their hearts, souls and often their life savings into their businesses. Their shops not only represent their livelihoods, but also their hopes and dreams for the future, and even the legacies of their families.

The Daily Courier is encouraging area consumers to shop locally and provide hometown support by purchasing goods and services from our family-owned small businesses.

In Arizona, it is estimated that about 1,066,000 workers are employed at small businesses, which amounts to nearly 44% of all Arizona workers. Rural communities like ours are often even more dependent on small businesses for employment. But sadly, we’ve all seen the toll the response to the pandemic has taken on many of our favorite shops and restaurants. Some areas have been more affected than others, but there are too many doors closing, dreams dashed and jobs lost.

For our part, we have launched a Courier Cares initiative called the Business Lift Photo Box. It’s a free notice we are providing to local businesses who can use a lift in visibility.

If you are a local business owner still fighting the waves of the pandemic, use our online form at dcourier.com/businesslift to send us a photo and caption about your available products and services. We’ll share it with the community by publishing your information in The Daily Courier and on dCourier.com, which averages 2.5 million page views a month.

If business owners have questions about this free service, email msmith@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2023. See qualifying information at dcourier.com/businesslift.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley chambers encourage you to ‘shop local’ during holidays
Shop locally - you'll be helping your neighbors
Talk of the Town: Mengarelli deeply proud of Prescott’s strength through COVID-19
Has your business evolved with the marketplace during the pandemic?
Prescott lifts ‘temporary sign’ code provisions during COVID-19 crisis
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries