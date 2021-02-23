Ducey orders flags lowered for 5 days to honor those lost to COVID-19
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has joined President Joe Biden in ordering the lowering of flags for five days starting Tuesday, Feb. 23, to honor the thousands of lives lost due to COVID-19.
Ducey said in a statement Monday that "Every life is precious, and we will continue to work hard to protect more Arizonans and overcome the devastating effects of the pandemic."
Arizona's death toll from the coronavirus passed 15,000 last week while COVID-19 as of Monday had claimed over 500,000 lives nationwide.
Biden late Monday delivered a eulogy at the White House, saying the nation was marking a "grim, heartbreaking milestone" but "will smile again."
Ducey said Arizona was grieving.
“As we pull together and continue to work to save lives and fight COVID-19, we also grieve and pray for all the lives we’ve lost in Arizona and across the nation to this disease,” he said. “We mourn each and every life lost — loved ones, family, friends, neighbors....Our hearts and our prayers are with all those impacted by COVID-19.”
Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in this tribute.
