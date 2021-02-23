Bears blister rival Flagstaff 59-34 to remain unbeaten in region

Bradshaw Mountain has won 9 of 10

Nipping at Coconino’s heels for first place in the Grand Canyon region with five league games left on the 2021 winter schedule entering Tuesday, Bradshaw Mountain’s boys basketball team didn’t get caught looking ahead.

The 4A No. 13-ranked Bears remained unbeaten in region play, improving their record to 8-0 after routing No. 23 Flagstaff, 59-34, at Gary Kunow Gym in Prescott Valley.

“It was a good defensive team effort,” Bradshaw Mountain coach Blair Hillig said afterward.

Bradshaw Mountain (10-2), which has now won nine of its last 10 contests, visits unbeaten and 4A No. 3-rated Coconino (11-0) at 7 p.m. Friday in Flagstaff with sole possession of first place on the line.

If the Bears were to lose, they would have one final crack at the Panthers on Senior Night at 7 p.m. next Thursday, March 4, at Kunow Gym.

“We are excited to play Coco,” said Hillig, whose squad visits Cactus for another tune-up on Wednesday. “They are undefeated for a reason. Talented group of kids who are well coached and play super hard. But we’ve got Cactus [Wednesday] and they scare me. Also a talented team. Every game is huge for us now.”

On Tuesday night, Carter John led the Bears from the floor, registering a team-high 12 points. Josue Luna followed with 11 points and big man Nate Summit chimed in with 10.

In Bradshaw Mountain’s first meeting against Flagstaff on Feb. 2, the Bears won a much closer game on the road, 49-41. On Tuesday, the Eagles (6-7), which had won three straight going into Tuesday, came out flat offensively and never recovered.

Bradshaw Mountain led 40-20 at halftime and didn’t look back in the second half, as the teams played with a running clock in the fourth quarter. Luna, John, Ben Wilder, Nate Summit and Blair Hillig Jr. all stood out in the final 16 minutes for the hosts.

To open the contest, the Bears rolled to a 27-10 lead by the end of the first quarter, as Hillig’s 3-pointer with 2 seconds left capped a 10-0 Bradshaw Mountain run in the period’s final 2 minutes.

The Bears did not let up in the second quarter, either, extending their run to 17-0 by the 7-minute mark for a commanding 34-10 advantage. Guard Anthony Folkestad’s 3-pointer from the corner and his lay-in on a steal highlighted the end of the spurt.

UP NEXT

Flagstaff visits non-region opponent Deer Valley at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, in Glendale before playing host to Prescott on Friday night.

Bradshaw Mountain turns right around today, Feb. 24, when it visits non-region foe Cactus (4-6) at 7 p.m. in Glendale.

After Friday’s tilt at Coconino, the Bears have a rematch at area/region rival Prescott at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 2. They will conclude the regular season at 7 p.m. Friday, March 5, at league opponent Mohave in Bullhead City.

