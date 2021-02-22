OFFERS
Mon, Feb. 22
Vaccination station at Findlay Toyota Center to reopen Tuesday, Feb. 23

Spectrum Healthcare is operating the vaccination site at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley. (Nanci Hutson/Courier, file)

Originally Published: February 22, 2021 7:58 a.m.

Updated as of Monday, February 22, 2021 12:55 PM

Spectrum Healthcare has announced that the Vaccination Stations in Prescott Valley and Cottonwood will reopen Tuesday, Feb. 23, to administer the Moderna vaccine in Yavapai County.

Patients with appointments that were previously delayed are being contacted by text, email and phone call to advise them of their new appointment time, Spectrum Healthcare said in a news release Monday morning, Feb. 22.

"All scheduled appointments from last week are being moved to this week’s (Feb. 23 – Feb. 28) schedule. People can expect to receive an email or text confirmation the day prior to their appointment. Patients are being asked to come back one week later at the same time of day as their original appointment," the release stated.

Spectrum has implemented a pop-up call center to assist individuals with questions or concerns about their appointment time and date. The call center is open every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The phone number is 928-414-8884.

“We are grateful to the community for their patience over the past week as we navigated statewide vaccine shipping delays due to weather," Spectrum Healthcare CEO April Rhodes said. "It is our commitment to share as much information as possible, as quickly as possible. It is a fluid situation, and we are monitoring changes daily in order to provide the most up to date information."

The following schedule only affects patients whose appointments have been on hold for the last week:

Those with an appointment on Tuesday, Feb. 23:

Patients are being asked to come in at the time of their original appointment.

Those with an appointment between Wednesday, Feb. 17 and Monday, Feb. 22:

Patients are being asked to come in seven days after their true original appointment before any delays were implemented, at the same time of day as their original appointment.

All patients are also encouraged to check Spectrum Healthcare’s website each day to check for updates, www.spectrumhealthcare-group.org. No walk-ins will be allowed at this time.

Information provided by Spectrum Healthcare.

