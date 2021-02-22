Upcoming Events: Grow with Google: Make Your Website Work For You

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Grow with Google: Make Your Website Work For You, free webinar presented by Yavapai College Small Business Development Center, 10 to 11 a.m., Register online at https://bit.ly/GoogleFeb24.

Jim & Linda Lee Planetarium at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University College of Engineering Speaker Series: Dr. Richard Holdaway, mobile communications with stratospheric platforms, 4 p.m., free, Show link: https://youtu.be/OtLGQrLaE4o.

Saturday, Feb. 27

Prescott Public Library presents Percy Jackson Online Trivia for Kids via Zoom, free, 11 a.m. to noon. Register at http://prescottlibrary.evanced.info/signup/ventDetails?EventId=46050&backTo=Calendar&startDate=2021/02/06 or call 928-777-1537. Upon registration, you will be emailed the Zoom login information.

Virtual Event: How to Start a Vegetable Garden, free, 3 p.m., via Zoom, registration required at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NQx1_vjLQqGKdXspH5l8rQ, Info: 928-777-1526 or prescottlibrary.info.

Sunday, Feb. 28

Friendly Pines Camp in Prescott Virtual Information Night on camp’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/FriendlyPines, 7p.m.

Thursday, March 4

Jim & Linda Lee Planetarium at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University: Science Speaker Series: Dr. Kevin Hardegree-Ullman, noon, free, lecture on the subject of exoplanets.

Show link: https://youtu.be/SVzkVCRJiXo.

Tuesday, March 9

Free pre-recorded Master Gardener presentation by Phyllis Jiacalone on: Caring for Roses, 4 to 5 p.m. registration required at www.pvlib.net.

Saturday, March 13

Loyal Order of the Moose Spring Craft Fair, free, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Loyal Order of the Moose, 6501 E. 6th St. Prescott Valley, between 5th and 6th streets. Show continues March 14, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Masks requested.



Jim & Linda Lee Planetarium at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University A Tour of the Galaxies, 11 a.m.,

Show link: https://youtu.be/3Z0bTdrxwfk.

Saturday, March 20

Arizona Genealogy Day, a free webinar featuring speakers discussing Arizona Genealogy resources, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Space is limited. Visit http://go.azsos.gov/azgenday21 to see program details and to register.

Saturday, March 27

Evergreens that Bloom Early. Watters Garden Center will discuss evergreens the anchor landscapes, provide flowers, berries and fall color, free, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

