OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Feb. 22
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Spectrum Healthcare and YRMC vaccine PODs to resume this week
Single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine may be approved soon

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine could be approved soon for use in the United States. Many health officials worldwide see it as a key to unlocking a wave of vaccinations, given the advantages of its single-dose administration and its less-stringent storage requirements. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine could be approved soon for use in the United States. Many health officials worldwide see it as a key to unlocking a wave of vaccinations, given the advantages of its single-dose administration and its less-stringent storage requirements. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

Staff and AP report
Originally Published: February 22, 2021 12:28 p.m.

Updated as of Monday, February 22, 2021 1 PM

Spectrum Healthcare’s COVID-19 vaccine points of dispensing (PODs) at Findlay Toyota Events Center in Prescott Valley and Verde Valley Christian Church in Cottonwood will reopen on Tuesday, Feb. 23, and the YRMC POD at the old Sears at Gateway Mall plans to reopen on Wednesday.

According to a press release Monday from Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) all appointments canceled last week have been rebooked as listed on the YCCHS Vaccine Information page at www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

People with questions regarding their appointments with Spectrum can call the Vaccination Station call center at 928-414-8884. Also see this related Vaccination Station story.

For the YRMC POD, 2,500 canceled appointments have been rescheduled. It you cannot make the new date for your appointment, contact the Yavapai County Phone Bank at 928-442-5103.

STATE COVID NUMBERS

Arizona health officials are reporting 1,507 new COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths overnight.

The latest numbers released Monday increased the state’s pandemic totals to 809,474 cases and 15,502 known deaths. The death toll also went down by three as a result of finding duplicate records.

Hospitalizations continue to slide downward. As of Sunday, 1,590 people were hospitalized statewide for COVID-19. Of those patients, 478 were using ICU beds.

Like most states, Arizona has suffered through two waves of the coronavirus virus, with the first one starting in mid-May.

Health officials said it took eight weeks for cases to start declining back then, and 16 weeks into the second wave to see new cases start to decrease.

photo

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

COUNTY COVID NUMBERS

Yavapai County reported 86 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death since Friday.

Since the start of the pandemic, the county has tested 100,784 residents with 17,348 positive cases, 7,606 recovered and 429 deaths.

YRMC is caring for 22 COVID-19 patients, 17 on the West campus and five on the East campus. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports five COVID patients and the Prescott VA reports no COVID patients.

The county has administered 50,891 doses of the Moderna vaccine to date, with 44,597 first doses, and 6,466 second doses.

photo

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight or since the county's last report. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

SINGLE-DOSE VACCINE MAY BE APPROVED SOON

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has scheduled a meeting of its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee on Friday, Feb. 26 to discuss the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The U.S. could approve emergency use authorization of the vaccine as early as the next day. Johnson & Johnson has promised to deliver 100 million doses of its single-dose vaccine to the U.S. by the end of June, however the company does not have a large inventory ahead of its regulatory clearance.

The Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) vaccine, if authorized by the FDA, has long been seen as a key to unlocking a wave of vaccinations, given the advantages of its single-dose administration and its less-stringent storage requirements. Though the vaccine would be the third to be authorized in the U.S., the nation’s vaccine stock would not immediately increase. That is disappointing news for health officials and residents across the country who were hoping that another supplier would add to the 13.5 million doses a week now being delivered to states by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, the two vaccines now federally authorized.

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County COVID-19 vaccine information: https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID-19 Info: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 928-583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Appointments filling up fast at Yavapai County vaccine POD locations
Vaccine supply shortage: No new appointments available at local POD sites
Arizona reports 5,321 new COVID-19 cases, Fry’s and Safeway on board with vaccines soon
Findlay Toyota Center prepares to become vaccination site
COVID-19 vaccination Points of Dispensing (POD) locations, dates announced for Yavapai County
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries