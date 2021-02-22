Spectrum Healthcare and YRMC vaccine PODs to resume this week

Spectrum Healthcare’s COVID-19 vaccine points of dispensing (PODs) at Findlay Toyota Events Center in Prescott Valley and Verde Valley Christian Church in Cottonwood will reopen on Tuesday, Feb. 23, and the YRMC POD at the old Sears at Gateway Mall plans to reopen on Wednesday.

According to a press release Monday from Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) all appointments canceled last week have been rebooked as listed on the YCCHS Vaccine Information page at www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.



People with questions regarding their appointments with Spectrum can call the Vaccination Station call center at 928-414-8884. Also see this related Vaccination Station story.

For the YRMC POD, 2,500 canceled appointments have been rescheduled. It you cannot make the new date for your appointment, contact the Yavapai County Phone Bank at 928-442-5103.



STATE COVID NUMBERS

Arizona health officials are reporting 1,507 new COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths overnight.

The latest numbers released Monday increased the state’s pandemic totals to 809,474 cases and 15,502 known deaths. The death toll also went down by three as a result of finding duplicate records.

Hospitalizations continue to slide downward. As of Sunday, 1,590 people were hospitalized statewide for COVID-19. Of those patients, 478 were using ICU beds.

Like most states, Arizona has suffered through two waves of the coronavirus virus, with the first one starting in mid-May.

Health officials said it took eight weeks for cases to start declining back then, and 16 weeks into the second wave to see new cases start to decrease.

COUNTY COVID NUMBERS

Yavapai County reported 86 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death since Friday.

Since the start of the pandemic, the county has tested 100,784 residents with 17,348 positive cases, 7,606 recovered and 429 deaths.

YRMC is caring for 22 COVID-19 patients, 17 on the West campus and five on the East campus. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports five COVID patients and the Prescott VA reports no COVID patients.

The county has administered 50,891 doses of the Moderna vaccine to date, with 44,597 first doses, and 6,466 second doses.

SINGLE-DOSE VACCINE MAY BE APPROVED SOON

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has scheduled a meeting of its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee on Friday, Feb. 26 to discuss the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The U.S. could approve emergency use authorization of the vaccine as early as the next day. Johnson & Johnson has promised to deliver 100 million doses of its single-dose vaccine to the U.S. by the end of June, however the company does not have a large inventory ahead of its regulatory clearance.

The Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) vaccine, if authorized by the FDA, has long been seen as a key to unlocking a wave of vaccinations, given the advantages of its single-dose administration and its less-stringent storage requirements. Though the vaccine would be the third to be authorized in the U.S., the nation’s vaccine stock would not immediately increase. That is disappointing news for health officials and residents across the country who were hoping that another supplier would add to the 13.5 million doses a week now being delivered to states by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, the two vaccines now federally authorized.

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County COVID-19 vaccine information: https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID-19 Info: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 928-583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home.