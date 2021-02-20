OFFERS
Sat, Feb. 20

Weekly food boxes available for area families at Lake Valley Elementary in Prescott Valley

Illustration from ad. (Lake Valley Elementary School/Courtesy)



Originally Published: February 20, 2021 4 p.m.

The Lake Valley Elementary School is offering food boxes for pick up Thursday mornings at 10 a.m. to any family in need; families do not need to have children attending the school.

The school, located at 3900 N. Starlight Drive in Prescott Valley, is providing these boxes thanks to their faith and business partners in the community. The food items offered will vary week to week with some perishable items included. This is part of the school’s “Better Together” program. Anyone wishing to pick up food is asked to drive to the front of the school and boxes will be loaded into the car.

For more information about the food boxes call the school at 928-749-4200.

Information provided by Lake Valley Elementary School.

