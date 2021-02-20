Spectrum, YRMC vaccine sites plan to reopen next week

The three points of dispensing (PODs) for COVID-19 vaccines in Yavapai County are looking to reopen next week.

Spectrum Healthcare’s PODs – at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley and Verde Valley Christian Church in Cottonwood – have been closed this past week but those Vaccination Stations are expected to re-open on Tuesday, Feb. 23, according to CEO April Rhodes.

Patients with appointments that were previously delayed are being contacted by text, email, and phone calls to advise them of their new appointment time, a news release from Rhodes states.

And, while Dignity Health-Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) has canceled all scheduled COVID-19 vaccination appointments for Sunday, Feb. 21, at the Prescott Gateway Mall vaccination site, Ken Boush, director of Marketing and Communications, Arizona, for Dignity Health-YRMC, stated in a news release Saturday that “the best estimate for the arrival of additional vaccine is the week of Feb. 22.”

Transportation issues related to severe weather across the country have delayed COVID-19 vaccine shipments to distribution sites in Arizona, both entities stated.

“COVID-19 vaccine distribution to Yavapai County continues to be a challenge prompting YRMC to cancel all scheduled appointments for Sunday, Feb. 21, at the Prescott Gateway Mall vaccination site,” Boush said.

He said anyone with an appointment for Sunday will be moved to the same time on Tuesday, March 9, at the Prescott Gateway Mall vaccination site.

Spectrum’s news release stated that anyone who already has a confirmed appointment will receive the vaccine one week after their original appointment time. Patients are being asked to come back one week later at the same time of day as their original appointment.

“We want to thank community members for their patience and understanding this week as we've had to make multiple changes to the schedule,” Rhodes said. “Although the changing landscape of this delay and the continued updates may seem overwhelming or confusing, we are committed to continue with our communication efforts to make sure people have the latest information.”

YRMC

For YRMC, following is a summary of the appointments canceled this past week and the dates they have been rescheduled to:

• Appointments canceled for the afternoon of Wednesday, Feb. 17, have been moved to the same time on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

• Appointments canceled for Thursday, Feb. 18, have been moved to the same time on Thursday, March 4.

• Appointments canceled for Friday, Feb. 19, have been moved to the same time on Friday, March 5.

• Appointments canceled for Saturday, Feb. 20, have been moved to the same time on Monday, March 8.

• Appointments canceled for Sunday, Feb. 21, have been moved to the same time on Tuesday, March 9.

Email and text notifications will be sent to those who were scheduled, YRMC’s news release states. Please check your email (including junk and spam folders) for a message from “Calendly.com” for additional information about your rescheduled appointment.

To ensure availability of the vaccine, anyone being rescheduled is strongly encouraged to come to the rescheduled appointment date and time. If anyone absolutely cannot come at the rescheduled time, please register for a new appointment via the Yavapai County Community Health Services website at http://www.yavapai.us/chs/home/COVID-19/vaccine or call the COVID-19 hotline at 928-442-5103.

Updates will also be posted to YRMC’s Facebook community at www.facebook.com/DignityHealthYavapaiRegionalMedicalCenter.

SPECTRUM

The following schedule affects only patients whose Spectrum appointments have been on hold for the past week:

• Those with an appointment on Tuesday, Feb. 23, are being asked to come in between the hours of 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

• Those who scheduled an appointment between Wednesday, Feb. 17, and Monday, Feb. 22, are being asked to come in seven days after their original appointment.

All patients are also encouraged to check Spectrum Healthcare’s website each day to check for updates. No walk-ins will be allowed at this time.

Again, Spectrum patients with appointments that were previously delayed are being contacted by text, email, and phone calls to advise them of their new appointment time.

For more information, call 928-414-8884 or visit www.spectrumhealthcare-group.org.

COVID NUMBERS

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported Saturday 2,047 new cases of COVID-19 overnight, with 59 new deaths.

Yavapai County Community Health Services reported on Friday 51 new cases of COVID-19 overnight and no new deaths, according to a news release Friday morning.

On Saturday morning, ADHS reported that Yavapai County added 57 new cases and one death since Friday.

As of Friday, the county reported it has tested 99,608 residents for COVID-19 with 17,262 positive cases, 7,606 recovered and 428 deaths.

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County COVID-19 vaccine information, visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID-19 Info: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 928-583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home.