Recognition: Catherine Basalego celebrating 100 years
A centenarian in Prescott Valley is celebrating her 100th birthday on Feb. 25. Catherine Basalego was born in Shamokin, Pennsylvania, in 1921. She moved to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, where she raised three daughters with her husband, Peter. Catherine is an amazing individual. She stays active, is a talented seamstress who has shared her talent and handiwork with everyone – especially crocheting. She says her secret to longevity is remaining in a positive frame of mind, and living a prayerful life. Neighbors, friends and familiy will celebrate her special day with a drive-by celebration at her home in Prescott Valley, scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25. (Courtesy photos)