Obituary: Shane Corbitt

Shane Corbitt was born Dec. 4, 1968, in Los Angeles and died Feb. 26, 2020, age 51. He is the beloved son of Richard (deceased) and Erma “Johnnie” Corbitt of Prescott Valley, Arizona. He is also survived by his birth mother, Marilyn Newcomb, and five siblings, Tim, Dan, Susan, Cathy, and Patty.

Shane was an Aeronautical Engineer, who graduated from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 1992.

Memorial service will be held Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Life Pointe Church, Prescott Valley, Arizona.

