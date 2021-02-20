Obituary: Robert L. Schnoor Jr.

Robert L. Schnoor Jr., aged 74 of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away quietly on Feb. 11, 2021. He was a member of Fountain of Life Community Church.

He is survived by his wife, Debra Schnoor; two sisters, five children, 11 grandchildren and one great-grandson.

