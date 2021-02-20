OFFERS
Obituary: Kaaren Trone

Originally Published: February 20, 2021 7:05 p.m.

Kaaren Trone, former resident of Prescott Valley, Arizona, died Feb. 4, 2021, due to contracting COVID-19. She was born July 5, 1942.

Kaaren is preceded in death by her parents, Ava and Larry Collier and former husband, Micheal Trone. Kaaren is survived by her son, Monty and Penny Trone and grandson, Tom Trone of Garden Grove, California; brother, Marty Collier; daughter, Mikealynn Trone; grandsons, Shane and Micheal Rush; and five great-grandchildren.

Information provided by the family.

