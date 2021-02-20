Obituary: Jose Jiminez Poblano

Jose Jiminez Poblano was born on Oct. 26, 1927, in the mining town of Jerome, Arizona. He was 93 years old when he passed on Feb. 4, 2021. He was surrounded by his loving family at the time of death.

Jose is survived by his wife of 68 years, Jessie Espitia Poblano; his six children, Joseph, Veronica, Paul, Ruben, Robert, Patricia; 12 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

Jose was employed at Yavapai Regional Medical Center for 37 years. He took great pride in his work. He was an avid sports fan, while never missing his favorite teams on TV. Jose loved gardening. He had an amazing green thumb. He was always making fresh salsa for friends and family from fresh homegrown ingredients. One of his other joys was listening to music, his favorite artist being Vicente Fernandez. Jose had a booming voice and an infectious smile. He was an amazing husband, father, and grandfather. He was a very proud, hard-working man while always providing for his family. Jose was very much loved and will be greatly missed by all.

A Mass will be held for Jose at 11 a.m. March 4, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Parish, 150 Fleury St., Prescott, AZ 86301.

