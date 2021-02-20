OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Feb. 20
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Jose Jiminez Poblano

Jose Jiminez Poblano

Jose Jiminez Poblano

Originally Published: February 20, 2021 7:35 p.m.

Jose Jiminez Poblano was born on Oct. 26, 1927, in the mining town of Jerome, Arizona. He was 93 years old when he passed on Feb. 4, 2021. He was surrounded by his loving family at the time of death.

Jose is survived by his wife of 68 years, Jessie Espitia Poblano; his six children, Joseph, Veronica, Paul, Ruben, Robert, Patricia; 12 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

Jose was employed at Yavapai Regional Medical Center for 37 years. He took great pride in his work. He was an avid sports fan, while never missing his favorite teams on TV. Jose loved gardening. He had an amazing green thumb. He was always making fresh salsa for friends and family from fresh homegrown ingredients. One of his other joys was listening to music, his favorite artist being Vicente Fernandez. Jose had a booming voice and an infectious smile. He was an amazing husband, father, and grandfather. He was a very proud, hard-working man while always providing for his family. Jose was very much loved and will be greatly missed by all.

A Mass will be held for Jose at 11 a.m. March 4, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Parish, 150 Fleury St., Prescott, AZ 86301.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Jose’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Lawrence (Larry) LeBeau
Obituary: Donald Otto
Obituary: Arthur H. Espitia
Obituary: Archie James “Jim” Judd
Obituary: Jesus Jose Reyes

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries