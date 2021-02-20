Obituary: James Steven Fleming II

James Steven Fleming II, PhD, born on Feb. 1, 1941, in Kearny, New Jersey, made his transition Feb. 9, 2021, after a valiant fight with the COVID-19 virus.

His parents were Hugh Fleming and Eleanor Philipson Fleming who pre-deceased him and his brother, Donald Hugh Fleming, his neighbor in Prescott for the last 21 years.

He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Anita Lague, and her large family, and his brother, Don, and his large family.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the spring.

Information provided by the family.