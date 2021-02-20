Obituary: Jack A. Perry

Jack A. Perry, husband of Sheila A. Perry, passed away Feb. 11, 2021, under the care of Hospice in his home. He was a chemical engineer who had founded an electronic business. He has lived in Arizona for 14 years. He loved his Yorkies and they were with him when he passed. Jack was a Mason and a Shriner. He loved everyone and made friends easily, he never met a stranger.

He is survived in addition to his wife, Jean Roberts (Tadd) of Roseville, California, Lisa Blackburn (David) of Salisbury, Massachusetts, Christopher Perry (Victoria) of Chelmsford, Massachusetts; grandson, Andrew Perry (Michelle) of Salisbury, Massachusetts; nephew, Dale Roberts (Cynthia); nephew, Jeff Roberts (Anna), as well as many dear and close friends.

A Memorial Service will be held on April 17, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Ruffner-Wakelin Bradshaw Chapel in Prescott Valley. In lieu of flowers, donations to Shriners Children’s Hospital, https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/give/145680/?msclkid=1d40bd9c63f11261b711ddb041905bb1#!/donation/checkout?utm_source=bing&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=drtv&c_src=bing&c_src2=loveshriners.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.