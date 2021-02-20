OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Feb. 20
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Jack A. Perry

Originally Published: February 20, 2021 7:20 p.m.

Jack A. Perry, husband of Sheila A. Perry, passed away Feb. 11, 2021, under the care of Hospice in his home. He was a chemical engineer who had founded an electronic business. He has lived in Arizona for 14 years. He loved his Yorkies and they were with him when he passed. Jack was a Mason and a Shriner. He loved everyone and made friends easily, he never met a stranger.

He is survived in addition to his wife, Jean Roberts (Tadd) of Roseville, California, Lisa Blackburn (David) of Salisbury, Massachusetts, Christopher Perry (Victoria) of Chelmsford, Massachusetts; grandson, Andrew Perry (Michelle) of Salisbury, Massachusetts; nephew, Dale Roberts (Cynthia); nephew, Jeff Roberts (Anna), as well as many dear and close friends.

A Memorial Service will be held on April 17, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Ruffner-Wakelin Bradshaw Chapel in Prescott Valley. In lieu of flowers, donations to Shriners Children’s Hospital, https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/give/145680/?msclkid=1d40bd9c63f11261b711ddb041905bb1#!/donation/checkout?utm_source=bing&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=drtv&c_src=bing&c_src2=loveshriners.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Sheila “Zacharek” Jean Evans
Obituary: Robert L. Schnoor Jr.
Obituary: Kenneth W. Gilliland
Obituary: Paul Edward Schaefer
Obituaries for 10-13-2006

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries