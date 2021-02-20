Obituary: Gilbert Dean Maltbie

Gilbert Dean Maltbie, age 89, passed away Dec. 30, 2020, in Buckeye, Arizona. He was born in Cherokee, Oklahoma, June 23, 1931, to John William Maltbie and Fanny Lucille Maltbie, nee McGlassen. He was raised on the family farm with sister, Wanda Irene in Amorita, Oklahoma. This was the family homestead farm from the Cherokee Strip Run of 1893. Dean was proud of his heritage and loved being an Okie. Dean moved to Arizona as young adult, where he met and married Jeanette Irene Buell. They had four children, Nancy, Kathleen, Karen and John.

Dean made many friends throughout his life. He enjoyed keeping up with as many friends and family as possible, including his high school classmates and the Tonopah Gang. Dean had a passion for genealogy and discovered many new family relationships he cherished. Later in life, he reconnected with his college sweetheart, Peggy L. Smith, nee Kraus, and they were married with fireworks on the 4th of July.

Dean is survived by his wife, Peggy Smith Maltbie; sister, Wanda Morris; daughters, Nancy Potumuthu (Vijay), Kathleen Hood and Karen Miller (Reed); sons, John Maltbie (Tonya), Chris Smith (Tammy), Carey Smith (Vanessa); and 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Information provided by the family.