Obituary: Arnold Karl Weber Jr.

Arnold Karl Weber Jr., 89, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on Jan. 25, 2021, in Chandler, Arizona. Arnie was born in New Jersey to Arnold and Viola Weber on Aug. 30, 1931. He went to school in Collingswood, New Jersey. He married Janet Morris, his first and only love, on March 8, 1953, in Collingswood, New Jersey. They have been married for 67 years.

Arnie graduated from Dickinson College. He worked in the computer division for RCA for 20 years. Then he was a Real Estate Broker in Prescott for 25 years. He retired in Prescott Valley in 2004. He was a veteran of the Korean conflict and served in the Navy on a Destroyer as a Lieutenant from 1953-1956. He was involved in his church in various positions of leadership. He received the 1st Outstanding Real Estate Agent Award in Prescott. In his retirement, Arnie and Janet enjoyed RV’ing around the country.

Arnie is preceded in death by Jubilee Grace Weber, great-granddaughter. Arnie is survived by Janet Morris Weber; Jeff (son) and Holly Weber, Todd (son) and Nadine Weber, Susan (daughter) and Rick Burress; Seth (grandson) and Chelsea Weber, Caelen (grandson) and Rachel Weber, Jacob (grandson) and Molly Burress, Chloe (granddaughter) and Tanner Hensley; Isaac Weber (great-grandson), Jack Weber (great-grandson); Rainy Weber (great granddaughter), Aeva Weber (great granddaughter), Liberty Weber (great-granddaughter), Adalaide Weber (great-granddaughter), and Ronen Weber (great grandson).

No memorial service will be held at this time. Memorials may be given to https://www.navymemorial.org/donate-gift-in-honor-form.

Arnie’s family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Brent Daley at Prestige Home and Hospice of the Valley.

