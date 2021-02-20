Obituary: Archie James “Jim” Judd

Archie James “Jim” Judd was 85 years old when he passed away peacefully on Feb. 15, 2021, surrounded by family. His spirit is carried on by his daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family, and friends.

Papa, as his family lovingly called him, was an Arizona native. He was born in Tucson, Arizona, in 1935 and grew up in Benson, Arizona, where he met the love of his life, Effie Arlena Judd (who preceded him in death). The two of them attended Arizona State College (ASU) and Jim later graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in engineering. Jim spent 31 years working for the Arizona Department of Transportation and he retired in 1992.

Jim and Arlena were married 53 years and had three beautiful daughters, Susan (Jeff) Hinkins, Janice (Jay) Soutee and Karen (Kenny) Jones. His life was centered around family and friends. One of his favorite things to do was to attend his grandsons, Kolten and Kody Jones, sporting events. He also loved sharing his passion for music and movies with his granddaughters, Kristin Ferraro, Sara Hamman, and his great granddaughter, Avery Ferraro. Jim enjoyed sharing his native Arizona with his family and friends through camping, hunting and hiking.

Jim’s life reflects the importance of working hard every day, doing the right thing as opposed to doing the easy thing, doing it with honesty, the truth always wins, and Coyote/Roadrunner cartoons keeps life in perspective (#beepbeep). We will all miss his wonderful stories, but we are comforted in knowing his journey continues.

Jim is survived by his sister, Carol (Keith) Rottman; brother, Mike Judd; his children; grandchildren; great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A private family service will be held. Jim will be laid to rest in his hometown at Cochise Gardens in Benson, Arizona, beside his loving wife. The family is asking in lieu of flowers donations be made to charities that Jim supported: Benson Presbyterian Church (https://bensoncpc.webnode.com) or your local food pantry.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.