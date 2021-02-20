OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Feb. 20
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Alfred (Al) J. Dattola

Alfred (Al) J. Dattola

Alfred (Al) J. Dattola

Originally Published: February 20, 2021 6:50 p.m.

Alfred (Al) J. Dattola, age 89, of Prescott, Arizona, was born Jan. 3, 1932, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and passed away peacefully with his wife, Dawn, by his side on Jan. 18, 2021.

In 1942, his family moved from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Temple City, California. His love for football began in high school, continued to Pasadena City College where he played in the JR Rose Bowl. He transferred to College of Pacific. In 1953, they went to the Sun Bowl and played against the Mississippi Southern. He served in the Army from 1954-1956.

His career in education started in Lancaster, California, from Elementary and Middle school teacher, Coordinator of Physical Education, Assistant Principal, Principal, Dean of Students and high school football and track coach.

In 1994, they moved to Prescott. He was actively involved in Prescott High School Football Booster Club and Athletic Department. In 1996, he was the Adapted Physical Education Coordinator for PUSD Elementary, Middle, High School students with special needs. In addition, he trained two blind students for the Braille Institute Track and Field Olympics in California from 1998 to 2003. They won many gold and silver medals. His love and compassion was to share the important role that exercise plays in your life and was an active and motivated fundraiser for the Alzheimer Memory Walk and Step Out Walk to Stop Diabetes.

His greatest joy was traveling with his wife, Dawn, from Hawaii, Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, South Dakota, Colorado, New Mexico, Branson, Missouri, Boston, Mass., Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, spending time with his son and his wife, and granddaughters in Oregon and Washington, visiting family and friends in California, Pennsylvania, New York, Eastern Caribbean Cruise and Mexico Cruise. Their favorite trips were to Italy, Ireland and Costa Rica, enjoying all the awesome sights and making wonderful memories.

Al is survived by his best friend and loving wife, Dawn, of 30 years; his son, Eric and his wife, Marivic; grandchildren, Brittini, Kalena (Forest) Sophia, Angel and Heaven; brother, John (Roselinda); nephews, Marty (Rachelle), Michael, David (Kathy), Dennis (Merrie Kay) and Gary; nieces, Terri (Steve) and Debi. Preceded in death by his daughter, MaryAnn; brother, Chub and sister, Patty.

Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Prescott, on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donation to Prescott High School Athletic Department, 1050 N. Ruth St., Prescott, AZ, 86301, in memory of Al Dattola.

Funeral arrangements being handled by Hampton Funeral Home of Prescott.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary Notice: Alfred J. Dattola
Retired PHS gym teacher urges seniors to stay active
<I>Consummate volunteer sees beauty in people</I><BR>Alzheimer's Association, disabled<BR>children benefit from man's compelling compassion<BR>
Obituary: Mike Berry
Obituary: Alfred M. "Al" Hartzell

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries