Obituary: Alfred (Al) J. Dattola

Alfred (Al) J. Dattola, age 89, of Prescott, Arizona, was born Jan. 3, 1932, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and passed away peacefully with his wife, Dawn, by his side on Jan. 18, 2021.

In 1942, his family moved from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Temple City, California. His love for football began in high school, continued to Pasadena City College where he played in the JR Rose Bowl. He transferred to College of Pacific. In 1953, they went to the Sun Bowl and played against the Mississippi Southern. He served in the Army from 1954-1956.

His career in education started in Lancaster, California, from Elementary and Middle school teacher, Coordinator of Physical Education, Assistant Principal, Principal, Dean of Students and high school football and track coach.

In 1994, they moved to Prescott. He was actively involved in Prescott High School Football Booster Club and Athletic Department. In 1996, he was the Adapted Physical Education Coordinator for PUSD Elementary, Middle, High School students with special needs. In addition, he trained two blind students for the Braille Institute Track and Field Olympics in California from 1998 to 2003. They won many gold and silver medals. His love and compassion was to share the important role that exercise plays in your life and was an active and motivated fundraiser for the Alzheimer Memory Walk and Step Out Walk to Stop Diabetes.

His greatest joy was traveling with his wife, Dawn, from Hawaii, Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, South Dakota, Colorado, New Mexico, Branson, Missouri, Boston, Mass., Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, spending time with his son and his wife, and granddaughters in Oregon and Washington, visiting family and friends in California, Pennsylvania, New York, Eastern Caribbean Cruise and Mexico Cruise. Their favorite trips were to Italy, Ireland and Costa Rica, enjoying all the awesome sights and making wonderful memories.

Al is survived by his best friend and loving wife, Dawn, of 30 years; his son, Eric and his wife, Marivic; grandchildren, Brittini, Kalena (Forest) Sophia, Angel and Heaven; brother, John (Roselinda); nephews, Marty (Rachelle), Michael, David (Kathy), Dennis (Merrie Kay) and Gary; nieces, Terri (Steve) and Debi. Preceded in death by his daughter, MaryAnn; brother, Chub and sister, Patty.

Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Prescott, on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donation to Prescott High School Athletic Department, 1050 N. Ruth St., Prescott, AZ, 86301, in memory of Al Dattola.

Funeral arrangements being handled by Hampton Funeral Home of Prescott.